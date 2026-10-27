Kuwait law requires employers to pay end-of-service benefits to workers once their employment relationship ends

The amount workers receive depends on how they are paid — daily, weekly, hourly, piecework, or monthly

Workers who complete only part of a year are still entitled to a proportional end-of-service payment in Kuwait

Workers in Kuwait whose employment comes to an end are legally entitled to an end-of-service benefit from their employer.

The amount is calculated based on how the worker is paid and how long they worked.

Kuwait end-of-service benefit ensures workers receive compensation based on their salary structure and total years of service. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

How Kuwait calculates end-of-service pay

For workers paid on a daily, weekly, hourly, or piecework basis, the law provides 10 days' pay for each of the first five years of service. From the sixth year onwards, the entitlement rises to 15 days' pay for every additional year worked.

However, the total payout under this category cannot exceed one full year's pay, regardless of how long the worker has been employed.

Monthly-paid workers receive a more generous formula. The law grants 15 days' wages for each of the first five years of service, calculated on a pro-rated basis for any partial year within that period.

For every year worked beyond the fifth, the worker earns one full month's wages. The total benefit for monthly-paid workers is capped at one and a half years' wages.

Partial years are also covered

A key protection under Kuwait's rules is that workers do not need to complete a full year to qualify for a payment. Anyone who works for part of a year is still entitled to a benefit calculated in proportion to the actual time spent in employment with that employer. This applies to both payment categories.

Workers and employers in Kuwait should note that these entitlements come into effect at the end of the employment relationship, regardless of the reason the contract ends.

Kuwait announces salary foreigners need to bring spouse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has published the minimum monthly income a household head must earn to qualify for a family visit visa, and the figure runs into millions of naira when converted.

Source: Legit.ng