A video of Wizkid's father attending Friday prayers in a modest Lagos neighbourhood set off a fierce fan war online

Critics questioned whether the Grammy-winning singer's wealth matches his father's living conditions

Defenders of Wizkid fired back with a pointed argument about elderly people and community ties

A video of Wizkid's father attending Jummu'at prayers at a mosque in Lagos has become the unlikely centrepiece of a heated online battle between supporters of the Afrobeats star and critics who appear to be fans of his long-time rival, Davido.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 23, 2026, showed Wizkid's dad, Muniru Balogun, moving through the Alaba Oro area of Lagos to take part in the weekly Islamic service.

Viral footage of Wizkid’s father at a Lagos mosque sparks an online clash between supporters of Wizkid and Davido. Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He interacted with community members in the densely populated surroundings, and the clip was initially shared as a warm gesture towards the elderly man on the holy day.

Things shifted when a user operating under the handle @DavidoPolice recirculated the video with a pointed challenge to Wizkid's public image.

The post suggested that the singer's well-documented displays of wealth sit uncomfortably alongside his father's circumstances, accusing him of projecting a lavish lifestyle while leaving his father behind.

@DavidoPolice wrote:

"I can't say Wizkid is rich, brr! 😂 You say you get money, but you still no fit give your papa a good life? So why fak£ the lifestyle online? Blud left the old man in the trenches. See where Baba come dey pray now. 😭😂"

Some users with knowledge of the area noted that Balogun, the father of the singer, attends that particular mosque by choice and is not in any financial difficulty.

What began as a quiet moment of worship has since grown into a broader conversation about how celebrity success, family obligation, and the preferences of older generations are viewed and judged in the public eye.

Watch the X video that sparked an online clash between Wizkid's fans and rivals below:

Fans react to the criticism of Wizkid's father

The post drew quick responses from both sides. Some users backed the criticism, treating the video as proof of neglected parental responsibility. Others, however, challenged that reading entirely.

@Hakeem_Onitolo wrote:

"Old people don't like leaving their old communities. Moving them makes them sad. Places they were connected to long before they had you. You want to now drag them to Lekki and such places with no sense of community? Lol. That said, a man cruising an almost ₦200m car to the mosque is far from suffering. I hope to live this long and enjoy my children and grandchildren like this man."

@OlusojiJos8491 added:

"The fastest way for an Elderly omce to die is to take them away from their Ecosystem. Let them do what gives them joy and they will live long. Only provide what they want."

@Lightbringer05 put it plainly:

"This elderly man go to pay at his old Mosque every Friday. Just because he has money does not mean the people he once lived with are not humans. If you dey find X money or engagement no be by posting lies."

@maokafor echoed similar sentiments, writing:

"Don't blame Wizkid because these old people are like that. It's difficult for them to abandon an established lifestyle at their old age."

Wizkid and Davido fans exchange arguments over a viral video of Afrobeats star Wizkid’s father attending prayers in Lagos.v Photo: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng