Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Trump Makes Personal Comment About Nicki Minaj at Rally, Later Apologises
Celebrities

Trump Makes Personal Comment About Nicki Minaj at Rally, Later Apologises

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • US President Donald Trump attracted attention after making a remark about rapper Nicki Minaj’s backside during a Republican rally
  • Trump apologised to the 43-year-old musician after the comment, saying he hoped he had not offended her and praising her longstanding support
  • The president later complimented Minaj again after she delivered a two-minute speech in support of the Republican Party

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

US President Donald Trump has drawn attention with a personal comment about rapper Nicki Minaj during a political rally in Michigan, before later apologising to the musician.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2026, when Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Port Huron as Republicans prepared for the upcoming midterm elections.

Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump, American rally
Trump makes unpleasant remarks about Nicki Minaj's backside. Photos: @nickiminaj/@donaldtrump/IG.
Source: Instagram

The rapper had travelled with the president aboard Air Force One to attend the event, where Trump asked her to stand up before making the remark.

What Trump said about Nicki Minaj

Addressing the gathering, Trump complimented Minaj’s appearance with a comment about her backside.

Read also

Francis Duru’s emotional final post takes on painful meaning after his death

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

“I looked at one hell of a beautiful backside before, Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” he said.

The president subsequently apologised, expressing hope that he had not offended the rapper.

He also praised Minaj for her longstanding support, indicating that he valued her backing despite the potentially uncomfortable nature of his comment.

The incident added a personal moment to an event that was primarily focused on Republican politics ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump praises Minaj again after speech

Trump’s remarks about Minaj did not end with the apology.

The president had previously complimented the musician’s appearance on two occasions this year, praising her skin and long nails and describing her as respected and “so hot”.

Later on Sunday, after Minaj delivered a two-minute speech expressing support for the Republican Party, Trump praised her again.

“She never looked more beautiful, and she is a very special person. She gets it, smart,” he said.

Read also

Blessing CEO in Kirikiri: Comedian Princewill visits influencer, shares her current condition

The rapper’s appearance alongside Trump came as Republicans faced predictions of a possible Democratic wave in the upcoming midterm elections.

Watch the X video of Donald Trump comments on Nicki Minaj here:

Reactions trail Donald Trump's comment on Nicki Minaj

Legit.ng compiled the comments from social media users below:

@mgbhighlander stated:

"He has no class, and no filter on what he says. This is not presidential in any way. He just loves to hear himself talk and thrives on audience responses."

@GSidMac1 shared:

"Another example of how uncouth and ignorant Trump is! What a slob. This is becoming a reflection on Americans themselves, since they tolerate and even encourage him. Their option is to vote him down next week. I bet that they don’t!"
Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump, American president
Donald Trump later apologised to Nicki Minaj over the comments. Credit: @nickiminaj/IG.
Source: Instagram

Davido shares how Nicki Minaj joined his song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido explained how he discovered that American rapper Nicki Minaj had been following him on Instagram for years while trying to contact her for a collaboration.

Read also

"Even if President offends me": Antar Laniyan faces backlash over what he said about Tinubu

The Afrobeats star said he sent her a direct message after a late-night studio session and club outing in Abuja, leading to a 15-minute FaceTime conversation during which she requested his phone number.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity GistsDonald TrumpInstagram
Hot:
Amy sherrill Lynette nusbacher Weaving hairstyles Blippi Waec result