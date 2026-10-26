US President Donald Trump attracted attention after making a remark about rapper Nicki Minaj’s backside during a Republican rally

Trump apologised to the 43-year-old musician after the comment, saying he hoped he had not offended her and praising her longstanding support

The president later complimented Minaj again after she delivered a two-minute speech in support of the Republican Party

US President Donald Trump has drawn attention with a personal comment about rapper Nicki Minaj during a political rally in Michigan, before later apologising to the musician.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25, 2026, when Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Port Huron as Republicans prepared for the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump makes unpleasant remarks about Nicki Minaj's backside. Photos: @nickiminaj/@donaldtrump/IG.

Source: Instagram

The rapper had travelled with the president aboard Air Force One to attend the event, where Trump asked her to stand up before making the remark.

What Trump said about Nicki Minaj

Addressing the gathering, Trump complimented Minaj’s appearance with a comment about her backside.

“I looked at one hell of a beautiful backside before, Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” he said.

The president subsequently apologised, expressing hope that he had not offended the rapper.

He also praised Minaj for her longstanding support, indicating that he valued her backing despite the potentially uncomfortable nature of his comment.

The incident added a personal moment to an event that was primarily focused on Republican politics ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump praises Minaj again after speech

Trump’s remarks about Minaj did not end with the apology.

The president had previously complimented the musician’s appearance on two occasions this year, praising her skin and long nails and describing her as respected and “so hot”.

Later on Sunday, after Minaj delivered a two-minute speech expressing support for the Republican Party, Trump praised her again.

“She never looked more beautiful, and she is a very special person. She gets it, smart,” he said.

The rapper’s appearance alongside Trump came as Republicans faced predictions of a possible Democratic wave in the upcoming midterm elections.

Watch the X video of Donald Trump comments on Nicki Minaj here:

Reactions trail Donald Trump's comment on Nicki Minaj

Legit.ng compiled the comments from social media users below:

@mgbhighlander stated:

"He has no class, and no filter on what he says. This is not presidential in any way. He just loves to hear himself talk and thrives on audience responses."

@GSidMac1 shared:

"Another example of how uncouth and ignorant Trump is! What a slob. This is becoming a reflection on Americans themselves, since they tolerate and even encourage him. Their option is to vote him down next week. I bet that they don’t!"

Donald Trump later apologised to Nicki Minaj over the comments. Credit: @nickiminaj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido shares how Nicki Minaj joined his song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido explained how he discovered that American rapper Nicki Minaj had been following him on Instagram for years while trying to contact her for a collaboration.

The Afrobeats star said he sent her a direct message after a late-night studio session and club outing in Abuja, leading to a 15-minute FaceTime conversation during which she requested his phone number.

Source: Legit.ng