Nicki Minaj posted a video tour of Air Force One's cabin while travelling with President Donald Trump

The clip, captioned '#AirForceOneBARBIE', surpassed five million views within a single day on X

Fans and critics alike flooded the comments, with opinions sharply divided over her association with the administration

American rapper Nicki Minaj sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday, October 25, 2026, after posting a short video on X that gave viewers a rare glimpse inside Air Force One.

Nicki Minaj’s Air Force One interior video sparks mixed reactions from fans and critics. Photo: nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The clip, captioned "#AirForceOneBARBIE ✈️", was filmed during her flight aboard the presidential aircraft alongside President Donald Trump.

In the roughly 35-second footage, Nicki Minaj walked through the cabin, filming the surroundings and addressing the camera directly.

The interior featured white seating areas, pink ambient lighting along the ceiling, lamps, screens, and artwork, with one framed piece offering a view of the Washington Monument.

The setting prompted many viewers to compare the aircraft to a luxury hotel.

The journey was bound for Michigan, where Trump was holding a campaign rally in Port Huron to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

Nicki Minaj's presence on the trip underscored her continued and public backing of the Trump administration going into that vote.

The post racked up more than five million views and over 120,000 likes within 24 hours, igniting a wave of responses that spanned admiration and outrage in equal measure.

Watch Nicki Minaj flaunt presidential jet Air Force One’s interior in the X video below:

Fans react to Nicki Minaj's video

Supporters celebrated the moment enthusiastically.

@magagrandmom wrote:

"Omg Air Force One is amazing! 🤩 That's so cool. You look great and can't wait to see you at Michigan!"

@SGTZues noted:

"That's crazy. Just like a house on the inside. I guess I'm used to the traditional rows of seats."

@DeedeeTheLeo added:

"Air Force One is like a 5 star hotel in the skies. Whew"

However, the backlash was equally vocal.

@ansue67 posted:

"Oh Honey 🍯 Pot! They not gonna pick you!!! Stop 🛑 being such an embarrassment."

User @j_harris2 went further, writing:

"You stood up for an older white man who disrespected you by talking about your 'a$s' and its size. Let that sink in for a moment. FYI, he doesn't respect you, and you need to understand that. Especially as a woman of color, why would you defend someone who feels comfortable"

@Xsknight12346 was similarly scathing:

"Someone using Jesus to farm engagement from gullible Christians 😂 This is the person that claims she found Jesus?"

The episode has reignited debate about Minaj's political alignment and what it means for her standing among her fanbase, with the "#AirForceOneBARBIE" moment becoming one of the more talked-about celebrity-political crossover points ahead of the midterms.

Nicki Minaj’s video from inside Air Force One sparks debate over her association with Donald Trump. Photo: nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Davido shares how Nicki Minaj joined his song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido explained how he discovered that American rapper Nicki Minaj had been following him on Instagram for years while trying to contact her for a collaboration.

The Afrobeats star said he sent her a direct message after a late-night studio session and club outing in Abuja, leading to a 15-minute FaceTime conversation during which she requested his phone number.

Davido added that Nicki praised the song after he sent it to her and delivered her verse the following day, resulting in their collaboration on Holy Ground, a track on his 2020 album A Good Time.

Source: Legit.ng