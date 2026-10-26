Yoruba Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji shared a post about meeting Labour Party's Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Olabanji described Obi as 'the man with good vision' and expressed confidence in his ability to lift Nigerians out of poverty

The actor has previously criticised President Bola Tinubu over the state of the nation, making his endorsement of Obi significant

Yoruba Nollywood actor Laide Olabanji has stirred conversations online after sharing his personal encounter with Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

In a post shared on his social media page on Monday, October 26, 2026, Olabanji described the meeting as a meaningful one, saying both men had a lengthy discussion. He expressed firm belief that Obi is the candidate Nigeria needs at this moment in its history.

Laide Olabanji shares his take about Peter Obi as he meets with politician and posts pictures. Photo credit@petergregory/@laideolabanji

Source: Instagram

"I am very glad meeting with the next president of Nigeria, the man with good vision, the man with good record, the main man for the job, his excellency Peter Obi, we talked at length, Peter Obi was a wonderful leader, that want Nigeria to work for Nigerians, may your years be long on earth, am very sure his excellency Peter Obi is going to take Nigerians out of poverty they are today, fact must be said, Peter Obi is what Nigerians want, Peter Obi is what Nigerians need at this moment, peter obi is our next president of Nigeria," Olabanji wrote.

Olabanji's long-standing criticism of Tinubu

The post did not come as a surprise to many who follow the actor closely. Olabanji has consistently been vocal about his dissatisfaction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, at one point challenging the president to step aside and allow someone from another ethnic group to govern if meaningful progress for Nigerians could not be achieved.

Laide Olabanji calls Peter Obi Nigeria president as he hangs out with politican. Photo credit@laideolabanji

Source: Instagram

The actor open endorsement of Obi adds to a growing list of voices from the entertainment space lending support to the Labour Party candidate ahead of 2027.

Here is the Instagram post of the actor as he met with Peter Obi:

Fans react to Olabanji's post

The post generated significant buzz, with many of his followers expressing agreement with his position.

@aloner_400 wrote:

"Incoming 🇳🇬! We stand gidigba Election Day"

@iambyno commented:

"Everybody Deserves to be Be Happy, Not a Selected Few. We Need Someone who Won't STEAL! Rather Prioritize the Needs of His People , Irrespective of Tribe, Religion,Status or Background. Nigeria Will Be OK!"

@oluwa_ni06 said:

"Make we try obi self and see what Nigeria will bring. Peter Obi is the answer."

@adewaleokunlola_ reacted:

"A ku oriire. You've always earned my respect sir unlike baba onikun pito"

@blessedafricanqueens shared:

"I just want to be happy for ones in this country...nd his emerge is the only thing that can let that happen."

@sylvesterjoseph50 wrote:

"This is awesome in respective of our tribes region or religion lets learn to elect a credible leader Obi is the right man for the job"

@supermaxwell50 added:

"Egbon you finally met him. Na me remain like this"

Actor Laide Olabanji speaks about Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng reported that actor Olaide Olabanji accused Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe of repaying his kindness with ill-treatment, claiming that he was a pillar of support for her during her early days in the entertainment industry. The actor expressed disappointment over what he described as a significant change in the actress’s attitude towards him as her career progressed.

Olabanji further alleged that Aigbe harbours deep-seated ill feelings towards him, going as far as suggesting that she would rather see him dead. Reflecting on their alleged fallout, the actor lamented how success can change people's attitudes towards those who supported them before they became prominent.

Source: Legit.ng