FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made a public promise to a Gbagyi man who gave up his PDP candidacy during the last Bwari Area Council elections

Julius, described as a popular and formidable candidate, was asked to step down in favour of the APC candidate ahead of the polls

Wike made the promise during a Town Hall meeting in Bwari last week, telling the crowd he would recommend Julius to the President

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has promised to recommend a man identified as Julius for appointment as chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), in recognition of a political sacrifice Julius made during the last Bwari Area Council elections.

Julius, a Gbagyi man and indigene of the Federal Capital Territory, had contested the Bwari Area Council election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Despite being widely regarded as a strong and popular candidate, he agreed to withdraw from the race to give way to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate when he was asked to do so.

Nyesom Wike promises to recommend a PDP candidate who stepped down for APC for President Bola Tinubu's appointment Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike's promise at Bwari town hall

Wike made the commitment publicly during a Town Hall interactive session held in Bwari on Saturday, October 24, where Julius was present beside the Minister. Wike told those gathered that he would put Julius's name forward to President Bola Tinubu for the UBEC chairmanship role, a gesture he framed as a reward for loyalty and sacrifice.

The crowd's reaction to the announcement was visible and enthusiastic, reflecting the impact the pledge had on those who witnessed it.

The development drew attention to Wike's approach to political loyalty, with observers noting that the Minister appeared determined to ensure that those who support his agenda are not left without reward. Julius's willingness to step aside, which could have been a significant personal and political loss, appeared to have worked in his favour.

Wike's record in the FCT

Wike, who has served as FCT Minister since August 2023, has been an active and often controversial figure in Abuja's political landscape. His tenure has been marked by aggressive infrastructure drives and strong-arm political positioning within both the PDP and the broader national political space.

The Bwari Town Hall meeting was part of his ongoing direct engagement with residents across the territory's various area councils.

See the video of the minister on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.

Source: Legit.ng