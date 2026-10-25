Davido was asked to name his favourite meal at Zlatan's wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026

The singer's unexpected answer left fans and social media users completely stunned

Nigerians online have been gushing over the loved-up moment ever since the clip went viral

Nigerian music superstar Davido stole a moment at his friend and fellow artist Zlatan's wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026, and it had absolutely nothing to do with his performance.

Davido causes a stir with his answer about favourite food at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @davido, @chefchi

Source: Instagram

During what appeared to be a casual interview on the sidelines of the colourful event, a reporter put a simple question to the singer: What is your favourite meal? Nobody could have predicted what came next.

Without missing a beat, Davido looked at the interviewer and said, "Chioma Adeleke" — the full name of his wife.

The exchange was brief, but the impact was enormous.

Video of the moment quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the singer for the heartfelt, if playful, declaration of devotion to the woman he married.

The setting itself was already festive. Guests arrived in rich traditional Nigerian attire, with red and gold embroidered caps and coral beaded necklaces on full display as photographers captured the ceremony outside the venue's glass-doored entrance.

Watch Davido's response that has got everyone talking:

Fans react to Davido’s response

Nigerians online wasted no time reacting to the clip, with most responses landing firmly in the affectionate corner.

oh.dorryyy_ wrote:

"Nonchalant men will disappear by 12 am!!!!"

nneamaka2016 was equally taken:

"I love him 🤣🤣🤣This response went to Harvard🥰🥰🥰"

iambeccadam summed up a popular sentiment:

"A rich man obsessed with his wife is my favorite genre 😍😍😍"

Not everyone kept it entirely serious. yes_iam_nifeh joked:

"Lmaooooo😂If e reach your turn talk Amala😂😂," while

__theblaire.blaire quipped:

"Make Chioma give me plug abeg this one pass stew 😂😂😂😂"

big_barin_ said:

"Perhaps captured it most poetically: "Meal wey dey cook meal🥰❤️"

bae_queen_stephanie said rounded things off with a cheeky label for the singer:

"Senior married man😂 Davido the foodie 😂😍❤️"

Video of Davido answering a food question at Zlatan’s wedding causes a stir. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng