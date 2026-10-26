The NCDC approved an emergency payment of N100,000 per week for people placed under isolation or quarantine during the Ebola response

NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris said contacts complained about the cost of feeding and accommodation while undergoing monitoring

Nigeria has recorded one confirmed Ebola case with 53 primary contacts identified for monitoring across the country

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The federal government has outlined the circumstances under which people affected by the Ebola outbreak may receive N100,000 weekly in emergency financial support.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) approved the payment to help people identified as contacts of confirmed Ebola cases meet the cost of feeding, accommodation and maintaining their families during public health monitoring.

The NCDC says the emergency payment will help identified Ebola contacts cover feeding, accommodation and family-maintenance costs. Photo: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

However, the payment is not a general cash grant open to all Nigerians. It is intended to support people involved in the official Ebola response who face financial difficulties while complying with isolation or quarantine arrangements, Punch reports.

How to qualify for the N100,000 payment

Based on the NCDC's announcement, people seeking the support must fall within the group of contacts identified by public health officials.

1. Be identified as an Ebola contact

People who may have been exposed to a confirmed Ebola case must be identified through the official contact-tracing process. These may include healthcare workers, household members, domestic staff and others who had contact with the infected person.

2. Be under official public health monitoring

Identified contacts are assessed according to their exposure risk and monitored by public health teams. Officials determine the appropriate follow-up arrangements based on the nature of the exposure, Vanguard reports.

3. Be subject to isolation or quarantine arrangements

The emergency payment is intended to ease the financial burden on people required to comply with public health monitoring or isolation arrangements, particularly where feeding and accommodation costs arise.

4. Cooperate with public health officials

Contacts are expected to comply with monitoring instructions, health assessments and other measures required by response teams throughout the relevant monitoring period.

Why the government approved the payment

NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, announced the intervention during a briefing on the agency's response to the outbreak.

He said the payment followed complaints from some contacts about the cost of feeding, accommodation and supporting their families while undergoing monitoring.

Idris said:

“We are providing N100,000 per person per week just to maintain their comfort and feeding, because they were complaining,”

The N100,000 weekly payment followed complaints from identified contacts Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He explained that the intervention was not originally planned but became necessary because of the emergency.

Ebola patient leaves Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that new details about the travel history of Nigeria's confirmed Ebola patient show the individual arrived in Abuja on October 3, 2026, aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET333, landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

A senior aviation official, speaking anonymously because she was not authorised to address the media, disclosed the flight details to journalists.

As reported by Vanguard, the information is considered critical for ongoing contact tracing efforts following the public confirmation of the virus by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate.

Source: Legit.ng