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Ebola: FG Lists 4 Conditions To Qualify for N100,000 Weekly Payment
Money

Ebola: FG Lists 4 Conditions To Qualify for N100,000 Weekly Payment

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The NCDC approved an emergency payment of N100,000 per week for people placed under isolation or quarantine during the Ebola response
  • NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris said contacts complained about the cost of feeding and accommodation while undergoing monitoring
  • Nigeria has recorded one confirmed Ebola case with 53 primary contacts identified for monitoring across the country

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has outlined the circumstances under which people affected by the Ebola outbreak may receive N100,000 weekly in emergency financial support.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) approved the payment to help people identified as contacts of confirmed Ebola cases meet the cost of feeding, accommodation and maintaining their families during public health monitoring.

The federal government has approved N100,000 weekly payments to support eligible contacts during Nigeria’s Ebola outbreak response.
The NCDC says the emergency payment will help identified Ebola contacts cover feeding, accommodation and family-maintenance costs. Photo: Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

However, the payment is not a general cash grant open to all Nigerians. It is intended to support people involved in the official Ebola response who face financial difficulties while complying with isolation or quarantine arrangements, Punch reports.

Read also

Ebola: NCDC approves N100,000 weekly payments for contacts, uncovers two new suspected cases

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How to qualify for the N100,000 payment

Based on the NCDC's announcement, people seeking the support must fall within the group of contacts identified by public health officials.

1. Be identified as an Ebola contact

People who may have been exposed to a confirmed Ebola case must be identified through the official contact-tracing process. These may include healthcare workers, household members, domestic staff and others who had contact with the infected person.

2. Be under official public health monitoring

Identified contacts are assessed according to their exposure risk and monitored by public health teams. Officials determine the appropriate follow-up arrangements based on the nature of the exposure, Vanguard reports.

3. Be subject to isolation or quarantine arrangements

The emergency payment is intended to ease the financial burden on people required to comply with public health monitoring or isolation arrangements, particularly where feeding and accommodation costs arise.

4. Cooperate with public health officials

Read also

Breaking: NCDC pays N100,000 weekly to people monitored for Ebola

Contacts are expected to comply with monitoring instructions, health assessments and other measures required by response teams throughout the relevant monitoring period.

Why the government approved the payment

NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, announced the intervention during a briefing on the agency's response to the outbreak.

He said the payment followed complaints from some contacts about the cost of feeding, accommodation and supporting their families while undergoing monitoring.

Idris said:

“We are providing N100,000 per person per week just to maintain their comfort and feeding, because they were complaining,”
The federal government says the emergency support is intended for people involved in the official Ebola contact-tracing process.
The N100,000 weekly payment followed complaints from identified contacts Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

He explained that the intervention was not originally planned but became necessary because of the emergency.

Ebola patient leaves Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that new details about the travel history of Nigeria's confirmed Ebola patient show the individual arrived in Abuja on October 3, 2026, aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET333, landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

A senior aviation official, speaking anonymously because she was not authorised to address the media, disclosed the flight details to journalists.

As reported by Vanguard, the information is considered critical for ongoing contact tracing efforts following the public confirmation of the virus by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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