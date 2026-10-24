A Nollywood actor has made startling claims about the illnesses that affected two late screen icons

The actor says both Francis Duru and Amaechi Muonagor separately confided in him about being poisoned at movie locations

Lawayne has hinted at further exposés, alleging that envy and jealousy run deep within the Nigerian film industry

A Nollywood actor identified as Lawayne has stirred considerable debate online after alleging that late actors Francis Duru and Amaechi Muonagor both told him they had been poisoned while working on film sets.

In a selfie-style video that went viral on 23 October 2026, Lawayne spoke directly to the camera, claiming that Duru had confided in him about his declining health during a period when the two men were working on a production together.

Fresh allegations emerge over Francis Duru’s alleged poisoning as actor names suspects. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

According to Lawayne, Duru described how his condition would worsen after eating at a movie location, and that he had long suspected poisoning was responsible.

Lawayne added that Muonagor had shared a strikingly similar account with him around the same time and from a comparable setting, alleging that the late actor had also been poisoned on a film set.

The actor recalled a more recent conversation in which Duru allegedly told him his health troubles had resurfaced.

"He said now when be careful. He started battling with this thing for a long time," Lawayne said, recounting the exchange. He acknowledged that he was unable to offer meaningful assistance at that point.

Beyond the specific allegations, Lawayne took aim at what he described as a culture of envy and rivalry within Nollywood, suggesting these tensions were not unrelated to the situations the two actors had described to him.

He stopped short of naming individuals but promised that more revelations were on the way.

"I'm coming. I'll expose a lot," he said in the clip.

It is important to note that no independent evidence was presented in the video to support the claims, and the allegations have not been verified.

Francis Duru allegedly poisoned? Actor raises questions and lists suspected individuals. Credit: @francisduru

Source: Instagram

The precise causes of both actors' illnesses remain a matter of public record as reported at the times of their respective deaths, not as Lawayne has alleged.

Francis Duru and Amaechi Muonagor were celebrated figures in Nigerian cinema, and their passing drew widespread tributes from within the industry and among fans.

Watch the viral video in which Lawayne makes his allegations:

Francis Duru speaks about late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru shared that he returned to church a day after burying his late son.

The veteran actor, in a recent interview, said grief did not stop him from carrying out his responsibilities.

Duru opened up about dealing with trauma while remaining committed to his work and faith.

Source: Legit.ng