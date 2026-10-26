The UK government has published guidance outlining which nationalities can apply for civil service roles

Commonwealth citizens are among those listed as generally eligible, raising questions for Nigerian job seekers

Certain posts carry additional nationality restrictions beyond the general eligibility rules

For many Nigerians navigating the japa wave, securing a stable government job in the United Kingdom (UK) represents a significant milestone. New official guidance from the UK Cabinet Office has drawn attention by spelling out exactly which nationalities are generally eligible to work in the British civil service.

The document, published under the Civil Service Nationality Rules (Annex A), outlined the categories of nationals who can be considered for civil service employment.

UK mentions the countries whose citizens can get civil service jobs in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: Eligible countries for civil service jobs

According to the guidance, those generally eligible include

1. Citizens of the United Kingdom itself and British protected persons

2. Nationals of the Republic of Ireland

3. Commonwealth citizens

4. Certain nationals from European Economic Area (EEA) countries

5. Swiss nationals

6. Turkish nationals.

Nigerians eligible for UK civil service jobs

Because Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth, Nigerian citizens fall within the broad eligibility criteria set out in the rules, a detail that carries real significance for the thousands of Nigerians who relocate to the UK each year in search of better opportunities.

The guidance is structured across several sections.

- The first covers how employers verify whether a candidate meets the nationality or eligibility requirements.

- The second addresses exceptions that may apply to nationals from countries not ordinarily covered by the standard rules.

- The third section deals with what the document calls "reserved posts," which are roles that carry additional restrictions beyond the general eligibility framework.

It is worth noting that meeting the nationality criteria does not automatically guarantee entry into any civil service role. The reserved posts category signals that some positions have tighter requirements, and candidates would need to review the specific conditions attached to individual roles.

Read the full Civil Service Nationality Rules guidance on the UK government's official website: Civil Service Nationality Rules — UK Government.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced a list of four occupations that exempt citizens of 82 countries requiring ETA to enter.

UK: Steps to apply for 70 jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced a four-step process for foreigners applying for a Skilled Worker visa through its temporary shortage route, which covers 70 job roles.

Some roles have salary requirements starting at £33,400 a year, while applicants must also secure a job offer from an approved UK employer. Find out which occupations are on the list and what applicants need to do next.

Source: Legit.ng