Popular comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba reacted to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings with a deeply emotional Instagram tribute

Toluwanisings, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Woli Agba described the singer as 'a very unique voice' who 'brought joy, touched souls, and made beautiful memories'

Popular comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba has paid tribute to gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, following the singer's passing in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The death was confirmed through a public announcement posted on Toluwanisings' official Instagram page by his family on the night of October 14.

Nigerian comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba pays emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo: woliagba_ayoajewole/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Woli Agba took to Instagram to mourn the loss, opening his tribute with the striking phrase "Sunset at Midday" to capture the untimely nature of the singer's passing.

Woli Agba's tribute to Toluwanisings

In the post, Woli Agba painted a picture of a man whose voice had an extraordinary effect on people, writing:

"A very unique voice has dropped the microphone and walked off the stage just like that."

He described the loss as one that left him searching for words, adding that life's unpredictability had never felt more real.

"One moment, we are celebrating life, and the next, we are struggling to find the words to express our grief," he wrote.

The comedian went on to offer prayers for the singer's loved ones, asking God to comfort everyone whose life Toluwanisings had touched.

Woli Agba shares a heartfelt tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings as his wife, children and family mourn his passing. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

He also prayed that the memories the singer left behind would serve as a source of comfort during what he described as "this season of sorrow."

Perhaps the most raw moment in the tribute came when Woli Agba expressed disbelief at what he was writing:

"Can't believe I am typing all these 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 Ohhh LORD! Life is freaking Fickle 💔

Sing with the Angels, Bro 🎤"

His Family survives toluwanisings

The late gospel singer is survived by his wife, children and other family members.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from within Nigeria's gospel music and entertainment community, with Woli Agba's tribute among the most widely shared responses.

Read Woli Agba's tribute to Toluwanisings in the Instagram post below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tobi Praise, an associate of late gospel singer Toluwasings, shared a screenshot of an unusual WhatsApp post the singer made hours before his death.

Toluwasings reposted a message urging people to apologise when wrong, let go of pride, and value genuine relationships.

He added the caption, “I am very sorry,” shortly before his family confirmed his death on October 14.

Eyewitness recounts Toluwanisings’ hospital moments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man identified as @EnnyUtd on X shared an emotional account of seeing a vehicle carrying gospel singer Toluwanisings arrive at a hospital.

He said he had taken his wife for antenatal care when he witnessed members of the singer’s team crying and praying for his survival.

The post, shared hours before Toluwanisings’ death was confirmed by his family, did not initially name the singer but was later linked to reports of his passing.

Source: Legit.ng