Reality TV star Mackayla 'Kash' Paige, 29, was shot outside a nightclub in Oakland, California, in the early hours of Sunday, October 11

A woman from Richmond was arrested in connection with the shooting, though authorities have yet to identify the suspect publicly

Paige's cousin Azima King broke down over the loss, saying the star had big dreams and 'wanted to be somebody'

Reality TV personality Mackayla "Kash" Paige, known for her appearances on shows including Real West Coast Baddies and Young and Reckless, was fatally shot in Oakland, California, in the early hours of Sunday, October 11. She was 29 years old.

Oakland Police responded to reports of a shooting on 14th Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time.

Young & Reckless and Real West Coast Baddies star Kash Paige is mourned by family following her death at 29. Photo: frommyhearttoyours

Source: Instagram

Officers arrived to find Paige with an apparent gunshot wound, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Police have since opened a homïcide investigation into her death, as reported by ABC7 News.

Authorities indicated the shooting followed an altercation outside a downtown nightclub in the area.

According to ABC7, footage that circulated on TikTok showed a heavy police presence outside Cave Lounge, near the intersection of 14th and Harrison streets, while separate witness video appeared to capture emergency responders attending to a victim on 14th Street.

A woman from Richmond was taken into custody in connection with the killing, though police have not yet publicly named the suspect.

Reality TV personality Kash Paige dies at 29 as her cousin Azima King shares an emotional tribute to her life and ambitions. Photo: frommyhearttoyours

Source: Instagram

Now That's TV pays tribute to Kash Paige

Paige had built a following through the streaming network Now That's TV, appearing on Young and Reckless, RoomHates and Real West Coast Baddies.

Following news of her death, the network posted a black-and-white tribute photo on Instagram with the message:

"Forever in our hearts and always a part of the Now That's TV family."

In the accompanying caption, the network wrote:

"🕊️ REST IN PEACE, KASH 🤍 Today, we mourn the heartbreaking loss of Mackayla Paige, affectionately known as Kash, a beloved member of our Now That's TV family. Through her appearances on YNR, Roommhates and Now That's Riot, Kash became a part of our network's story, and we will forever cherish the memories she leaves behind."

Family mourns Kash Paige's passing

A memorial for Paige was held just hours after the shooting on Sunday. Her cousin, Azima King, who spoke to ABC7 News Bay Area, struggled to put her grief into words.

"Honestly, I don't know how to feel. I'm floating. I've been shaken since yesterday. I've been crying all day. She just wanted better for her life, and she wanted to be better," King said.

She added:

"She wanted to be somebody. She wanted to make it, she had big plans and dreams."

The Oakland Police Department's Homïcide Section is handling the ongoing investigation into Paige's death.

NURTW member shot dead at Lagos bus stop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), identified as Kamoru Omokoye, was shot dead by suspected cultists at Abijo Bus Stop in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Omokoye was attacked and shot in the head by the assailants.

It was gathered that the suspects arrived at the bus stop in an unregistered Lexus RX 350 before attacking the victim. The suspects were said to have sped away immediately after the attack.

Source: Legit.ng