Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur delivered an emotional victim impact statement in a Las Vegas courtroom, describing the toll her brother's killing took on their family

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, 63, faced sentencing more than 28 years after orchestrating the drive-by shooting that ended Tupac's life

A jury had convicted Davis in August of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, making him the only person ever charged in the case

Tupac Shakur's sister wept openly in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, as the man convicted of orchestrating the rap icon's 1996 murder learned his fate in what became one of the most emotionally charged moments in a case that spanned nearly three decades.

Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur delivered her victim impact statement before the court sentenced Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, a former South Side Compton Crips figure, to 40 years to life in prison. Davis is the only person ever charged in connection with the killing.

Tupac Shakur's sister shares emotional speech in court during Keffe D's sentence. Credit: bbc/2pac/IG

Source: Instagram

"That day, the loss of Tupac, for a long time crippled my family," Sekyiwa told the court through tears. She also revealed that she has battled depression in the years since her brother's death and has required hospitalisation on multiple occasions.

How Tupac Shakur was killed in 1996

On 7 September 1996, Tupac Shakur, then 25 years old, was riding in a vehicle with Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight near the Las Vegas Strip when a drive-by shooter opened fire. Multiple bullets struck the rapper. He died six days later, on 13 September 1996.

A jury found Davis guilty in August of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon for his role in planning the attack.

Nearly three decades after Tupac’s killing, the man convicted of planning it faced sentencing. Credit: 2pac

Source: Instagram

The video capturing Tupac's sister's emotional speech in court is below:

Fans react to Tupac's sister's video

Netizens on Twitter shared a range of reactions to the news, with many expressing relief that Tupac's family had finally received some form of closure.

@trunkboideezy wrote:

"It's crazy that I witness this in my lifetime I'm so glad PAC's family got their justice 👑🕊️🙏🏾"

@AngelChizzy25 shared:

"Losing a loved one to violence leaves a pain that can last a lifetime, not just for the person lost but for the entire family. My heart goes out to Tupac's family as they continue to carry this loss after so many years. No family should have to endure such heartbreak."

@Serena__Lovely wrote:

"Finally justice, Tupac was a legend taken to soon."

@fredmalanisimwa added:

"The Long Wait for Justice was finally Over for Her."

Judge orders singer D4vd trial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a California judge ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after prosecutors presented disturbing evidence during a five-day hearing.

The court heard that D4vd allegedly lured Hernandez to his home, killed her, and attempted to dispose of her remains using items purchased online.

Prosecutors also revealed text messages, pregnancy details, and family consent records, while the defence argued Hernandez had mental health struggles and violent tendencies.

Source: Legit.ng