Cubana Chiefpriest posted a birthday message for Seyi Tinubu on Wednesday, October 14, addressing him with a title that raised eyebrows

The socialite referred to Seyi Tinubu as 'His Excellency' despite the latter not holding any known political office

Followers dragged Cubana Chiefpriest in the comments, questioning how Seyi Tinubu earned such a distinguished title

Cubana Chiefpriest sparked a wave of mockery online after his birthday tribute to Seyi Tinubu drew more attention for its choice of words than its warm intentions.

The socialite took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to celebrate his friend and son of President Bola Tinubu. In the post, he referred to Seyi as "His Excellency" — a title typically reserved for governors, senators, ambassadors, and other elected or appointed public officials.

Cubana Chiefpriest pens heartfelt message to Seyi Tinubu on his birthday. Credit: cubanachiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

The caption read:

"Happy Birthday His Excellency @seyitinubu May God Bless, Protect & Keep You For The World, More Life My Brother, My Friend Na You Dey Give Men Morale, Cp Believe You Die 📌 Leader Dey Pass Leader ST Own Na Super."

Cubana Chiefpriest questioned over title

The comment section quickly lit up with confusion and sarcasm, as many of Cubana Chiefpriest's followers on Instagram questioned the basis for addressing a private individual with such a formal title.

@berndnvnn wrote:

"So Seyi is now 'His Excellency' na wa"

@dimmaositadimma asked:

"Who made him excellency?"

@felix.anoghalu weighed in:

"His excellency!!!? Lol. Via say na governor or senator!!!? Joker"

@_rexcollin reacted:

"u dey vex me sometimes shaa but its well.... Happy birthday to seyi and remove that his excellency abeg... unto wetin kwanu mtchhhheew... happy birthday ST finish..."

@chinonso_mario added:

"His excellency for where ni, abi him don hold local government chairman before self"

Cubana Chiefpriest and Seyi Tinubu's friendship

Cubana Chiefpriest, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and close ties with prominent Nigerian figures, has openly expressed admiration for Seyi Tinubu on multiple occasions. His birthday post doubled down on that loyalty, describing Seyi as a source of "morale" and calling him a superior leader compared to others.

Netizens blasts Cubana Chiefpriest over title he used for Seyi Tinubu in birtdhay message. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

While the affection between the two men is well established in social circles, the use of "His Excellency" landed differently with the public, many of whom pointed out that Seyi Tinubu does not currently hold any governmental position that would warrant the title.

Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday message to Seyi Tinubu is below:

Chiefpriest denied entry at Davido's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland set social media alight after it showed Cubana ChiefPriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the footage, Chiefpriest was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

Source: Legit.ng