Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to a video of Seyi Tinubu showing off energetic dance moves while welcoming his father, President Bola Tinubu, back to Nigeria

Seyi appeared in high spirits as he danced at the airport before joining a dance crew during the reception

His unusual display caught Cubana Chiefpriest’s attention, prompting the celebrity socialite to leave a short message for the president’s son

Celebrity socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to Seyi Tinubu’s unusual dance display as he welcomed his father, President Bola Tinubu, back to Nigeria.

Seyi was among the dignitaries who gathered at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, following the president’s return from his European working vacation.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Seyi Tinubu's energetic dance moves while welcoming his father, President Bola Tinubu. Photos: @seyitinubu/@cubana_chiefpriest/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seyi dances as Tinubu returns

While the occasion was largely formal, the businessman brought a different energy to the welcome.

A video shared on his Instagram page showed him dancing energetically at the airport as he waited to receive his father.

He later joined a dance crew at the reception and showed off more moves, turning part of the presidential homecoming into an unexpected dance moment.

The president had returned to Nigeria after travelling to London and Paris, with his aircraft touching down in Lagos at about 6:20 p.m.

CP reacts to Seyi’s moves

Seyi’s dance video did not escape the attention of Cubana Chiefpriest, who reacted in the comment section.

The celebrity socialite wrote: “Omologo Asiwaju 🙌.”

Watch the Instagram video showing Seyi Tinubu's dance here:

Reactions trail Seyi Tinubu's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ivo_my_black stated:

"I am here till 2031 no shaking chiii you are to good and friendly to the people,,my own president son can't be like this,,,what a lovely 🌹😍🌹 life with Ur people's"

@claudio_autos noted:

"I haven't voted in a while to be very honest and candid,Can't wait to get my Pvc and thumb it for Asiwaju.Best ever for those who know. ST Bless up"

@realwiz__ shared:

"Tell your boss the country is moving in an opposite direction and we the northerners are waiting for him at the poll"

@ephexzee noted:

"Now that your father is back, tell him the hunger is getting too much, the effect of the fuel price is biting hard. Citizens are starving please"

Seyi appears in high spirits as he dances at the airport before joining a dance crew during the reception. Photo: @seyitinubu/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ex-Obi/Datti campaign officials meet Seyi Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former deputy campaign manager of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign, Isaac Balami, led Obidient leaders and professionals to meet Seyi Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The group, which claimed to have delivered over 6 million votes to Peter Obi in 2023, announced a switch of allegiance to APC.

Balami and other defectors cited neglect and unfair treatment within the Obidient Movement as the reason for their decision.

Source: Legit.ng