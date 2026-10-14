Canada's Home Care Worker Immigration pilots covered two categories of foreign workers seeking to settle permanently in the country

The workers previously used the pilots to secure permanent residence if they had a full-time job offer

The pilots required workers to meet specific conditions before it was officially closed down by authorities

Canada has listed child care workers and home support workers as the two categories of foreign workers who can no longer access permanent residence through the country's Home Care Worker Immigration pilots.

The Government of Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) page for the pilots, confirms that both the application and employer hiring portals are now closed.

Canada leaves care workers affected by closure of pilots. Photo credit: CityNews Edmonton.

Source: UGC

Who the Pilots Were Designed For

The Home Care Worker Immigration pilots were specifically created to help skilled workers in two distinct roles make the move to Canada on a permanent basis.

The first category covered child care workers, who provide supervised care and developmental support for children in private home settings.

The second covered home support workers, who assist elderly, disabled, or otherwise dependent individuals with daily living tasks such as bathing, meal preparation, and mobility support.

Both categories of workers could previously use the pilots as a direct pathway to permanent residence, provided they secured a full-time job offer in the home care sector.

Beyond employment, applicants were also required to demonstrate relevant work experience or recognised training in their field, meet the required language proficiency standards, and hold the appropriate level of education.

Why These Workers Can No Longer Apply

The pilots served a dual purpose: giving foreign workers a structured route to settle permanently in Canada while also allowing Canadian employers to recruit qualified home care talent from abroad.

With both sides of the programme now closed, child care workers and home support workers can no longer use this route to pursue permanent residence, nor can employers use it to bring in new hires through the scheme.

The closure affects a group of workers who provide essential, hands-on care in Canadian homes, roles that are often in high demand but have historically been difficult to fill locally.

Man shares emotional experience in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Acedolapo marked four years since relocating to Canada, reflecting on the journey to pursue dreams and aspirations in a new country.

He remembered his experience with gratitude and appreciation for how the journey had unfolded.

Source: Legit.ng