An Abuja High Court adjourned the assault and battery trial of rapper Odumodublvck to October 14 after the defendant and his counsel failed to appear

Claimant Kraziecent entered the witness box and tendered evidence including medical records, WhatsApp logs, and photo proof of an alleged wrist injury

Kraziecent is demanding N2 billion in damages or a public apology across Odumodublvck's social media platforms and two national dailies

An Abuja High Court has adjourned the assault and battery case against Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, widely known as Odumodublvck, scheduling the next sitting for October 14 to allow the defendant's legal team to cross-examine the claimant.

The case was filed in November 2025 by fellow artiste Levi Ogbogiri, who performs under the name Kraziecent. Ogbogiri alleged that Odumodublvck physically assaulted him without provocation during a public event on December 16, 2024.

Abuja court fixes fresh date in Odumodublvck’s N2bn assault case after rapper fails to appear. Photo: odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

At Tuesday's resumed hearing, Ogbogiri's lawyer, Uchenna Ojembe, told the court his client was present and ready to proceed, as reported by Vanguard.

He also drew attention to the number of times the matter had already been postponed, urging the court to move forward.

Presiding Justice J.O.E. Ajayi ordered a brief stand-down to give Odumodublvck and his counsel, Taiwo Akinsulie, an opportunity to arrive before proceedings began.

However, neither the rapper nor his legal representative showed up even after the stand-down.

Claimant presents evidence in court

With the defendant absent, Ogbogiri stepped into the witness box and adopted his witness statement on oath along with affidavits he had previously deposed to on February 25, 2026.

He told the court he was relying on a range of documentary and digital exhibits already before the court.

These included multi-party contracts between companies such as Walex Biz Nigeria Ltd, Shelter Groove Ltd, Capworld Nigeria Ltd, and Chinotem Nig Ltd, as well as medical records detailing a wrist injury and the treatment that followed.

Photo evidence, WhatsApp communication logs, and payment receipts were also among the materials submitted.

Ogbogiri noted that part of his testimony centred on a booking contract he said had not been honoured, and pointed to the medical documentation as direct evidence of the physical harm he allegedly suffered.

What Kraziecent is asking the court to order

After hearing from Ogbogiri and reviewing the tendered exhibits, Justice Ajayi adjourned the matter to October 14 specifically for cross-examination by the defence.

Ogbogiri is asking the court to compel Odumodublvck to settle his medical bills and to issue a formal public apology on his social media platforms as well as in two national newspapers.

Should the rapper decline to issue the apology, the claimant is seeking damages of N2 billion.

The court had previously adjourned the matter on June 23, setting October 13 and 14, 2026, as the dates for hearing.

Odumodublvck’s N2bn assault lawsuit continues as Abuja court schedules next hearing after claimant’s testimony. Photo: odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng