Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the Alaafin of Oyo, made a grand entrance at the Seyi Tinubu Colloquium held in Lagos

Seyi Tinubu prostrated to welcome the revered Yoruba monarch at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's handshake greeting to the Alaafin divided opinions online among Nigerians

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, turned heads on Monday, October 12, 2026, when he made a regal entrance at the Seyi Tinubu Colloquium, held at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual event, themed "Shaping The Future Together," brought together top political figures, dignitaries and traditional leaders for conversations centred on Nigeria's future. The Alaafin's presence at the gathering added a distinct layer of cultural weight to the proceedings.

Seyi Tinubu prostrates as he welcomes Alaafin of Oyo to his colloquium. Credit: seyitinubu/alaafinofoyo/babajidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu prostrates, Sanwo-Olu shakes hands

Video footage from the venue captured two contrasting moments that quickly caught the public's attention. Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was seen prostrating fully to receive the monarch, a gesture widely praised as a display of proper Yoruba cultural respect. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, however, opted to greet the Alaafin with a handshake, alongside other dignitaries at the event, a choice that triggered a wave of commentary on social media.

Many observers felt the governor's approach fell short of the customary deference owed to a first-class traditional ruler of the Alaafin's standing, while others questioned whether a handshake aligned with Yoruba tradition at all.

Reactions trail moment Alaafin of Oyo arrived at Seyi Tinubu's colloquium. Credit: alaafinofoyo

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Bolaji Idowu's arrival at Seyi Tinubu's event sparked reactions online.

The video showing the moment Alaafin arrived at Seyi Tinubu's event is below:

Mixed reactions trail the Alaafin's arrival

The clip, shared by GoldMyne TV, quickly gathered momentum on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions:

@baba_edunjobi23 said:

"See as everybody stand up for front and second row, you no go stand up ke. Kabiesi Iku Baba Yeye"

@dr.akin_oyedapo wrote:

"Seyi Tinubu na correct boy walahi"

@kedex8965 reacted:

"Omo see AURA! 🔥 Everyone stood up including the current governor and deputy. E be like say Royalty sweet die oo chai… I love how Alaafin carries himself. God bless Yorubaland"

@emperoralase commented:

"So, Governor no fit bend greet Alaafin of Oyo 😂😂😂 and if the said Governor was campaigning he would prostrate flat."

@oludareowoeye wrote:

"Sanwo Olu should have done better, common now. Greeting first class like that, Alaafin of Oyo for that matter."

@babsdbabs questioned:

"What happened to the king giving handshake 🤝 that's not our culture, please?"

Alaafin's 420-year-old palace tortoise dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo Kingdom lost one of its most enduring historical relics after Baba, a 420-year-old tortoise kept at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, died following a brief illness.

Bode Durojaiye, Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, confirmed the death in a statement. He said the animal had become an inseparable part of the palace's identity and the oral history of the Yoruba people.

Source: Legit.ng