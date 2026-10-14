Manchester City host PSG at the Etihad Stadium in the biggest Champions League fixture of matchday two

PSG arrive as back-to-back Champions League holders, with four of the last seven head-to-head meetings going in City's favour

The clash has personal significance between managers Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique, who have a recent history

Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night in what is already the standout fixture of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League matchday two.

PSG come into the game as the competition's reigning champions, having lifted the trophy in each of the past two seasons. Their most recent triumph came at the expense of Arsenal, cementing the French club's dominance in European football under Luis Enrique.

Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique have a score to settle. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City, for their part, are chasing their second Champions League title, their first having come in 2023. The match gives Pep Guardiola's successor a chance to register an early statement against the continent's benchmark club.

Mysterious cat predicts Man City vs PSG

According to Sofascore, Manchester City hold the better record between the two sides across their last seven meetings, winning four and drawing two. That statistical edge has given forecasters confidence in a home win on Tuesday.

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting matches, has backed Paris to win against Manchester City and add to their record of one win against the Citizens.

Beyond the clubs, Wednesday’s fixture adds another layer of interest at managerial level. Enzo Maresca, now in charge of Manchester City, previously led Chelsea to victory over Luis Enrique's PSG in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Enrique did respond to that defeat, though not against Maresca directly. Under his guidance, PSG dismantled Liam Rosenior's Chelsea with an 8-2 aggregate win in last season's Champions League.

However, the Spanish coach has not faced Maresca since that Club World Cup final loss, making tonight's encounter their first reunion in UEFA competition.

Nimbus Pronos predicted UCL match

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Atletico and Manchester United.

The mysterious cat backed the Spanish side to win and was proven right after Diego Simeone’s side defeated the Red Devils 2-0 in Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng