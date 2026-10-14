Thailand's Cabinet approved an extension of stay and work authorisation for migrant workers from three countries on July 14, 2026

The extension covers only workers already registered in the government system, with no new registrations allowed under the measure

Sectors including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and tourism stand to benefit from the continued workforce availability

Thailand has extended temporary stay and work authorisation for eligible migrant workers from three countries until December 11, 2027, in a move aimed at protecting economic stability and reducing labour shortages across key industries.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn announced that the Cabinet approved the extension on July 14, 2026.

Thailand gives citizens of three countries more time to live and work legally. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The measure covers workers already registered in the government's official system and does not open the door to new registrations.

The three countries whose citizens benefit from the extension are:

1. Myanmar.

2. Laos.

3. Vietnam.

Why Thailand acted before year-end

Many of the affected workers held permits due to expire before the close of 2026. Without the extension, businesses in manufacturing, construction, services, and agriculture, particularly in major industrial and tourism zones, risked serious disruptions to their operations, including potential production stoppages or temporary closures.

The extension gives employers the certainty they need to maintain their workforces without interruption while Thailand's relevant agencies use the period to strengthen migrant worker databases and integrate information systems across departments.

The government said the exercise is designed to improve documentation standards, tighten oversight, reduce irregular immigration and unauthorised employment, and help Thai businesses align with international labour requirements.

Thailand: What employers and workers should do next

The Ministry of Labour will issue detailed regulations and processing procedures, with officials committed to simplifying documentation requirements and cutting down on processing times.

Employers and business operators are advised to monitor official updates from the Department of Employment at www.doe.go.th or call the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 and press 2.

Authorities also warned the public to rely only on official channels and to be alert to fraudulent requests for payments or other benefits made in connection with this measure.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had named two family members eligible for its 10-year residency visa.

Requirements for Thailand's retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had published the requirements for its retirement visa.

The Thai Embassy in London outlines three distinct visa categories for retirees, each building on the requirements of the previous one.

The most straightforward option is the Non-Immigrant Visa Type O, designed for pensioners aged 50 and above who wish to stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days on a single entry.

Source: Legit.ng