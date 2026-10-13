The Egyptian government requires foreign wives of Egyptian men to submit a specific form and six supporting documents to apply for Egyptian citizenship

An Egyptian marriage certificate is mandatory, as foreign marriage certificates are not accepted under Egyptian law

Foreign wives seeking Egyptian nationality must also submit four personal photos alongside their husband's written statement of consent

The Arab Republic of Egypt requires foreign women married to Egyptian men to meet a defined set of documentation requirements before they can apply for Egyptian citizenship, according to official government guidance.

The application process begins with Form 19C, a nationality request form specifically designated for foreign wives seeking Egyptian citizenship.

Egyptian citizenship applications for foreign wives require Form 19C, an Egyptian marriage certificate. Photo credit: Fatih Mubarok / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Both the husband and the wife must sign the form before it is submitted alongside the required documents.

Documents required for Egyptian citizenship

Egypt will only accept an Egyptian marriage certificate as proof of marriage. Foreign marriage certificates are not considered valid for this purpose. Couples whose union has not been formalised under Egyptian law must first have their marriage certificate authenticated and then obtain an Egyptian marriage certificate before proceeding.

This can be done through Egyptian embassies or consulates, including those in the United States.

In addition to the marriage certificate, applicants must provide the following:

1. The Egyptian birth certificate of the husband's father or paternal uncle, to establish that the applicant's grandfather is Egyptian

2. The husband's Egyptian passport

3. The wife's passport

4. A written statement signed by the husband confirming his wish for his wife to acquire Egyptian nationality and confirming that the marriage is still ongoing

5. Four personal photographs of the wife

Egyptian marriage certificate is a key requirement

Couples who married abroad and have not yet completed the legal process under Egyptian law must take that step before submitting any citizenship application.

Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad are authorised to assist with the ratification of foreign marriage certificates and the issuance of Egyptian marriage certificates for those in this situation.

The application form, Form 19C, is specifically for foreign wives and must carry the signatures of both spouses to be considered valid. Any submission that lacks these signatures or the required supporting documents may be rejected.

Nations cleared for free entry in Egypt

Legit.ng earlier reported that in an effort to clarify travel requirements for international tourists, the Egyptian Consulate General has published an updated breakdown of visa guidelines. The 2026 updated framework details which nationalities are eligible for a free entry permission stamp, those who can purchase a visa upon arrival, and citizens who must undergo rigorous pre-travel clearance.

Source: Legit.ng