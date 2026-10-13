Former gang boss Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Davis was convicted of murder with a deadly weapon after prosecutors argued that he organised the attack, despite not firing the fatal shots himself

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, described the devastating impact of her brother’s death on their family, while Davis insisted he would appeal his conviction

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, the long-running case has reached a major milestone with the sentencing of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, reports the BBC.

Davis, a former gang boss, was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in September of one count of murder with a deadly weapon over the rapper’s death.

Keffe D was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Photos: @bbc/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and died from his injuries six days later at the age of 25.

Prosecutors argued that the ex-gang leader orchestrated the killing, even though he did not personally fire the gun. They also pointed to his own statements about being inside the white Cadillac from which the shots were fired.

Davis had admitted in his memoir that he provided the gun used in the crime. He has, however, said he plans to appeal the verdict.

His conviction marked the first in a case that has remained one of hip-hop’s most closely watched mysteries for nearly 30 years.

Tupac’s family recalls painful loss

According to TMZ, during the sentencing hearing, Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told the court that losing her brother had deeply affected their family.

“The loss of Tupac, for a long time, crippled my family,” she said, adding that he had hoped to help his community and build a better world.

Sekyiwa urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence, while Tupac’s brother, Maurice Shakur, also called for the longest possible punishment.

Judge Carli Kierny told Davis that he could not take a person’s life and simply walk away from the consequences.

When asked whether he had anything to say, Davis responded that he was fine and would appeal the case.

Although the sentence marks a significant development, Davis’s planned appeal means the legal battle may not be over.

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and died from his injuries six days later at the age of 25. Photo: @tupac/IG.

Source: Instagram

Judge orders singer D4vd trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a California judge ordered American singer D4vd to stand trial for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after prosecutors presented disturbing evidence during a five-day hearing.

The court heard that D4vd allegedly lured Hernandez to his home, killed her, and attempted to dispose of her remains using items purchased online.

Prosecutors also revealed text messages, pregnancy details, and family consent records, while the defence argued Hernandez had mental health struggles and violent tendencies.

Source: Legit.ng