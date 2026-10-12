A social media user claimed Regina Daniels' health crisis was caused by a traditional curse placed by her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

The woman alleged in a viral video that the actress got romantically involved with another man after leaving Ned Nwoko's home

Fans flooded the comments section with sharp reactions, with many calling out the woman's audacity

A social media user has stirred heated debate online after posting a video on Sunday, 11 October 2026, urging actress Regina Daniels to reconcile with her estranged husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, amid the actress's ongoing health struggles.

In the video shared on Instagram, the woman, speaking in pidgin English, claimed that Regina's leg pain and wheelchair situation were not ordinary.

Reactions as lady warns Regina Daniels to return to Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She alleged that Ned Nwoko had placed a traditional curse on the actress, insisting that "Pa Ned Nwoko's wife cannot sleep with another man."

Woman claims about Regina Daniels

The woman went further to claim that after leaving Ned Nwoko's home, Regina allegedly fell in love with someone else, and that this decision triggered the spiritual attack she is currently experiencing.

Regina Daniels continues trending amid health crisis. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"That's why your leg dey pain you, because a Pa Ned Nwoko wife no fit chest another man for her life," the woman said in the clip. She urged Regina to return to Ned Nwoko specifically to have the so-called curse lifted, adding that "no body can sleep with Pa Ned Nwoko wife."

She also directed a pointed warning at Regina's mother, saying, "Regina Mama, which kind mother you be? If anything happens to her, we go hold you responsible."

Here is the Instagram video of the lady speaking about Regina Daniels' condition:

Fans react to the viral video

The video quickly drew sharp responses from social media users, with many mocking the woman's claims.

@madibaofcomedy wrote:

"If Audacity was a person"

@blessing90 reacted:

"I must sue her if i be Regina"

@romeojuwee8 commented:

"I hope say your lawyer get better lawyer?"

@arthurscottoriginal warned:

"Hope u are talking from overseas, to get your house address in Nigeria no go hard"

@ohema_boatemaa observed:

"Women, honestly we are our greatest enemy"

@luv_sosa_1 quipped:

"You dey turn for bed for night cause of another person matter? Wonderful."

Ned Nwoko's post amid Regina Daniels's health crisis

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko sparked reactions online after sharing a cheerful Sports Day video featuring his sons with estranged wife Regina Daniels on Sunday, October 11, 2026, amid reports that the actress is battling a health crisis.

In the video, the billionaire politician spent quality time with the boys and introduced badminton into their sporting activities.

However, his post drew attention as he appeared not to mention Regina’s reported condition. The video generated mixed reactions in the comments, with some social media users praising Ned for spending time with his children while others urged Regina Daniels to reconsider her decision and return to her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng