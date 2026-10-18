A video of Ooni of Ife praying for Olori Ronke Ogunwusi's daughter and her husband at their traditional wedding went viral on Saturday, Oct 17, 2026

The ceremony drew dignitaries and appeared to be a lavish Yoruba traditional wedding, with the queen present to give her daughter away

Many Nigerians questioned the Ooni's role at the event, pointing out that the bride's biological father was present at the ceremony

A video from Olori Ronke Ogunwusi's daughter's traditional wedding has set social media ablaze after footage showed the Ooni of Ife stepping in to pray for the newlyweds during the ceremony.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Saturday, 17 October 2026, was filmed at what appeared to be a lavish indoor Yoruba traditional wedding.

Fans react as Ooni of Ife prays for Olori Ronke's daughter at wedding raises eyebrows. Photo credit@oonofife/@postv

Source: Instagram

Olori Ronke had given her daughter away in marriage at the celebration, which drew several dignitaries. In the footage, the royal father could be seen offering prayers over the couple, a gesture that many viewers felt was the exclusive preserve of the bride's biological father.

The bride could be heard responding warmly during the prayer, saying: "Thank you, sir. I need it. Thank you."

Ooni of Ife attends Olori Ronke's daughter's wedding. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Ooni's gesture divides opinions online

While some admired Ooni's show of affection for his wife's child, others felt his presence overshadowed the bride's father, who was also at the ceremony.

The debate quickly gathered steam, with many Nigerians weighing in on what they considered a breach of tradition.

Watch the Instagram video of the monarch praying for the new couple:

Here is what fans said online:

@georgestella44 asked:

"Wheee the girl papa"

@labbyoninstagram reacted:

"Kabieyesi really love her mom."

@ukwuchiamaka28 commented:

"Is she ooni daughter?"

@kikelom_adelaye_allu wrote:

"Oni of ife is a personality in everyway Love you sir doing this to your step daughter ki ade pe Lori ki bats pe lese in Jesus name."

@francaduke.dis said:

"Oba takes over the papa of the girl, bloggers has on holiday."

@bukkyojomu stated:

"Kabiyesi supposed send rep since the girl father dey there."

@dmnrse shared:

"As a Yoruba man I will not be present there! There is something called respect. The Ooni should have stayed away and sent representatives in his stead. The only way they will not look/overshadow the bride's biological father is if he sef guard well"

How Olori Ronke's ex is treated" trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from Latoyasilem Adeniyi’s wedding, held on October 17, 2026, sparked reactions on social media after showing an awkward moment during a group photograph.

In the viral clip, the bride’s father appeared to be struggling to find a suitable spot as dignitaries gathered for the picture. With several guests filling the frame, he was eventually positioned at the far end of the group.

The moment caught the attention of social media users, who observed that the bride’s father was barely visible in the photograph compared to the other dignitaries. The video prompted discussions in the comments section, with many sharing their thoughts on his position in the group picture.

Source: Legit.ng