Nigerian singer Mayorkun has shared his elder brother’s advice after telling him about his struggle to find the right woman to marry

The singer said his brother questioned when he last approached a woman in broad daylight, suggesting his dating habits could be part of the problem

Mayorkun also shared his views on women who stay out late and recounted an awkward dating experience involving a woman who pretended not to know his music

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has shared his elder brother’s advice after opening up about his difficulty finding the right woman to marry.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Uncut podcast, the Mayor of Lagos crooner said his brother asked him a question that made him reconsider his approach to dating.

Mayorkun shares his elder brother’s advice after telling him about his struggle to find the right woman to marry. Photos: @mayooflagos/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, his brother wondered when he last approached a woman in broad daylight, suggesting that his failure to meet the right partner could be connected to where and how he searched for love.

Mayorkun said he agreed with the advice, adding that he believes a responsible woman should not be out late at night.

“You can’t be a responsible girl and still be outside by 1 a.m.,” he said.

His comments touch on a familiar dating debate about whether a person’s lifestyle and social habits can determine their suitability for a long-term relationship.

But his search for love has not been without its awkward moments.

Mayorkun recounts experience with a woman

The singer also recalled asking a woman out on a date, only for her to claim that she did not know him or his music.

However, things took an unexpected turn during their second date when one of his old songs came on the radio.

Mayorkun said the woman mistakenly sang the song word for word, despite previously claiming she was unfamiliar with his music.

The experience reinforced his concerns about pretence and fake lifestyles, which he believes have made it difficult to find a genuine life partner.

Watch the X video of Mayorkun speaking about his marriage difficulties here:

Reactions trail Mayorkun's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dols68h2 stated:

"So na demons be those ones wey dey commot for night with makeup and half naked chai but all the banny wey I stop broad daylight,na that night I dey them.but night own go take like 2 days,ahbii nah meeting those ones dey go for night before I go stop them"

@0Shayy wrote:

"Lmao oga . Leave this long talk. As long as it's not your birthday, your friends birthday, a concert , or something reasonable, wetin you woman way you one marry dey find outside by 1am? Like its normal ??"

Mayorkun says his brother questioned when he last approached a woman in broad daylight. Photos: @mayoroflagos/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun's mother denies fire rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Adewale dismissed viral online claims suggesting a fire outbreak happened at her son Mayorkun’s residence in Lagos.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to question the credibility of the publishers while confirming her family was safe from harm.

She thanked her fans and well-wishers for reaching out with phone calls and text messages to verify the news during the confusing period.

Source: Legit.ng