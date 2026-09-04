Diddy's federal prison release date has shifted again, with Bureau of Prisons records now pointing to an earlier timeline

The former music mogul's release schedule has moved back and forth several times, including a major delay tied to a reported prison fight

Combs continues to appeal his conviction while still facing more than 70 civil lawsuits across the United States

Sean "Diddy" Combs could walk out of federal prison earlier than many anticipated, with new records showing his release date has once again been revised.

According to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records viewed by USA TODAY on Thursday, 3 September, the 56-year-old is now scheduled for release from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix on 5 February 2028, putting him ahead of his most recently listed date.

Diddy could leave prison sooner than expected as release date is moved up again. Credit: Diddy

Source: Instagram

Diddy's Release Date Keeps Shifting

Combs, who maintains his innocence on all allegations of sexual misconduct, was sentenced to over four years in prison in October 2025 following his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostituution. Since that sentencing, his projected release has been a moving target.

His original release date was set for 8 May 2028, but that date was pushed back by a month in November following reports that he had been making and drinking alcohol inside the facility, claims his representative denied.

The date was subsequently moved forward to 25 April 2028, then 23 February 2028, and later to 24 January 2028. However, a reported prison fight in August resulted in Combs being placed in solitary confinement, sending the date back to 20 February 2028 before the latest update moved it to 5 February.

Release dates for federal inmates can change for several reasons, including good behaviour, time already served, and participation in Evidence-Based Recidivism Reduction or Productive Activities programmes.

What Combs Was Convicted Of

The Bad Boy Records founder has been actively appealing his conviction since a jury found him guilty of transporting women for paid sexual encounters. The women named in the case include his two former girlfriends, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura Fine and an anonymous woman identified as "Jane," as well as "street" workers.

Before his initial sentencing, Combs submitted a letter to the presiding judge in which he said he had become sober "for the first time in 25 years," begun attending therapy sessions, and launched a mentorship initiative for fellow inmates.

Beyond the criminal matter, Combs still faces more than 70 civil lawsuits filed across the country, with the most recent submitted in June by a former child actor.

Diddy’s release date moved up again as disgraced music mogul nears freedom. Credit: Diddy

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng