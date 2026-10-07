Veteran actor Yinka Quadri spoke about Senator Solomon Olamilekan Yayi's relationship with the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in a recent interview

Quadri said Yayi had been quietly funding Ogogo's stage 4 cancer treatment long before the public or even family members became aware of his illness

The actor also addressed critics who questioned his motive for speaking positively about the politician

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has broken his silence on Senator Solomon Olamilekan Yayi's role in the final days of late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, painting a picture of quiet, behind-the-scenes support that he says the public never fully knew about.

Quadri, a childhood friend of the deceased, made these comments during an interview on Feel Right News TV, which aired on YouTube on October 6, 2026.

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri discusses Senator Yayi’s connection with late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms/ogogotaiwohassan/sen_adeolayayi

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor spoke at length about what he personally witnessed during Ogogo's battle with stage 4 cancer and what has continued since the actor's passing.

Senator Yayi's support for the late Ogogo

According to Yinka Quadri, Yayi was footing Ogogo's medical bills long before the public became aware of the actor's deteriorating health, and even before Ogogo's own family could sustain the cost of treatment.

"Before the general public knew about Ogogo's health struggles, Senator Yayi had been footing the bills. He had been paying the bills even before we, his friends, and his own family and daughters could no longer afford the treatment. Yayi had been taking care of everything," Quadri said.

He added that Senator Yayi went as far as arranging a visa to fly Ogogo to India for treatment, though doctors eventually ruled out travel due to the actor's deteriorating condition.

Yayi also transferred Ogogo to a private hospital in Lagos that, in Quadri's words, "only billionaires use," covering all costs himself.

Yinka Quadri noted that Senator Yayi and Ogogo had maintained a close bond for over eight years, with neither man ever distancing himself from the other.

Nollywood veteran Yinka Quadri discusses Senator Yayi’s role in supporting late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Photo: sen_adeolayayi/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri addresses critics

The actor was also direct about those who questioned his reasons for speaking favourably about the senator, insisting his comments were not politically motivated.

"Under the comment section, people might be saying, maybe I have collected something or this or that. That is their own problem. I am saying what I know," he said firmly.

He went on to describe what happened at Ogogo's 41-day prayer ceremony, where Yayi publicly committed to fulfilling every promise he had made to the late actor, extending that commitment to Ogogo's family.

"He even made it known that he was already part of Ogogo's family, so he would fulfil all his promises," Quadri said.

For Yinka Quadri, the evidence speaks for itself.

"He stood by my friend when he was alive, stood by him even after he died, and then made promises to the family. And he is not just somebody who makes promises," he concluded, adding that Yayi's conduct was his sole basis for describing the senator as "a good person, for real."

Watch Yinka Quadri speak on meeting Senator Yayi and what he did for Ogogo in the X video below:

Yinka Quadri addresses feud with late actor Taiwo Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri addressed the widely discussed rift between him and late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, describing it as brief and heavily exaggerated.

Quadri said money and women were not responsible for their disagreement, suggesting that outside information may have contributed to the tension.

He also recalled that he and Ogogo were already sitting together, chatting and laughing at a housewarming party before anyone attempted to reconcile them.

Source: Legit.ng