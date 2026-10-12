Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, posted a cheerful family video featuring several of the senator's children at an indoor playground

The post surfaced just a day after Regina Daniels opened up about using a wheelchair and losing her ability to move freely

Regina, who turned 25 on October 10, 2026, revealed her health crisis began as minor symptoms before worsening dramatically

Laila Charani, Senator Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, has stirred online conversation after posting a lighthearted family video at an indoor children's playground on October 11, 2026, just one day after his estranged wife Regina Daniels made a deeply personal health confession.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows adults and children sliding down a colourful multi-lane slide into a ball pit, with an upbeat, energetic atmosphere throughout.

Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife shares new post as Regina Daniels’ health disclosure sparks buzz. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Among those featured were Regina's two sons, Moon and Khalifa, alongside other children belonging to Nwoko.

Regina Daniels' shocking health revelation

The timing of Laila's post drew immediate attention because it came shortly after Regina Daniels marked her 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, by breaking a lengthy social media silence with a sobering update about her health.

In the birthday video, the actress and mother disclosed that she had been confined to a wheelchair following a serious decline in her mobility.

She explained that what began as relatively minor symptoms escalated sharply after she hosted a Children's Day carnival, leaving her in excruciating pain and at times unable to walk at all.

Regina added that she has been experiencing meaningful improvements in her recovery, which she attributed to her faith, and that she recently moved into a new home close to her children, a property she partly owns and that has been furnished with gifts from people close to her.

The video reignited public interest in her ongoing high-profile separation from Nwoko, which has been accompanied by competing claims about health, substance use, and custody arrangements.

Watch the family playground video that sparked the reactions:

Fans React to Laila's Post

The comments section quickly filled with divided opinions:

@bull___1994 observed:

"Social media is not real life."

@eat_in_groups wrote:

"Please free Regina, she is too young to be going through all this"

@ayo_arike2 said:

"Posting this just to shade a woman younger than you. Don't worry no situation in life is permanent, karma is real 💯 so we wait"

@maryjossy84 asked:

"Feeling like what exactly?"

@i_rumen noted:

"At least he is taking care of his children."

Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife raises eyebrows with new post as Regina Daniels shares health concerns. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng