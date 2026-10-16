The family of Nollywood actress Tenia Abraham have confimed by passing with an announcement on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Tenia Abraham Omenogor, aged 32, died on October 13, 2026, leaving fans and colleagues in shock

The family confirmed kidney infection as the cause of death, with burial arrangements yet to be disclosed

The Nollywood community is in mourning following the death of actress Tenia Abraham Omenogor, whose family confirmed the news on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

According to the family's announcement, Tenia passed away on October 13, 2026, at just 32 years old. The cause of death was confirmed as a kidney infection. The family described her as "a vibrant talent, a loving daughter, sister and friend," expressing deep sorrow over her sudden exit.

Reactions as Tenia Abraham's family breaks silence about her death. Photo credit@teniaabraham

Source: Instagram

Tenia was known for her roles in several Nollywood productions and was widely regarded for her warmth and dedication to her craft.

Family sources described her as a bright and passionate actress who made a lasting impression on those around her.

Teni Abraham: Family pays tribute to actress

Fans continue mourning Tenia Abraham's death at 32. Photo credit@teniabraham

Source: Instagram

In their memorial announcement, the family paid an emotional tribute to the late actress, stating:

"Your light may have gone out from this world, but your talent, beauty and kindness will forever live in our hearts."

The post further read: "A beautiful soul, a shining star, gone too soon," capturing the grief felt by those closest to her. The family has not yet released details on burial arrangements, saying further information will be communicated in due course.

Here is the Instagram post put up by her family about her:

Fans react to Tenia Abraham's death

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from followers online. Here are some of the reactions:

@nwanyiukwu25 wrote:

"And I ask again, why are we here?"

@omoruyishedrack97 reacted:

"What?"

@seabankl shared:

" Rip"

Late Teni Abraham's last post trends after demise

Legit.ng reported that late actress Tenia Abraham’s final social media post from August resurfaced online following reports of her death, leaving fans emotional.

In the poignant post, the actress urged her followers to show love to one another, reminding them that people would eventually leave this world. Her words have since taken on a deeper meaning amid reports of her passing.

Following the news of her death, fans flooded the comment section of her last post with emotional tributes, expressing disbelief and struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking reports. Some mourners also shared how much they wished they could receive a reply from the actress one more time, as social media users continued to reflect on her final message about love and the uncertainty of life.

Source: Legit.ng