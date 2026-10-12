Tobey Maguire stepped up to officiate the wedding of his ex - wife Jennifer Meyer and billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii

The ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai drew A-list guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, and Courteney Cox

Tobey and Jennifer's two teenage children, Ruby and Otis, were also present and took part in the celebration

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire has redefined what it means to stay on good terms with a former spouse, taking on a surprising role at his ex-wife's wedding ceremony.

The Spider-Man actor officiated the nuptials of celebrity jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer and billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. Photos from the event captured Tobey smiling as he read aloud from a piece of paper while the couple shared a kiss, surrounded by elaborate floral arrangements.

Hollywood star Tobey Maguire plays a major role at ex-wife's wedding to a billionaire's heir. Credit: backgrid

Source: Instagram

A-List guests at Jennifer Meyer's wedding

The occasion attracted some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond. Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio attended alongside his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, actress Courteney Cox, and fashion stylist Rachel Zoe were also spotted among the guests.

Adding a deeply personal touch to the celebration, Tobey and Jennifer's two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, were present and participated in the festivities. Ruby even shared a photo of herself posing with a young man at the event.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer's history

Tobey and Jennifer wed in 2007 and spent nearly a decade together before separating in 2016. Jennifer formally filed for divorce in October 2020, and reports indicate the two finalised their split just last month, years after their initial separation.

Despite the long and drawn-out end to their marriage, the former couple appears to have built a genuinely amicable co-parenting arrangement. Tobey's willingness to stand at the altar and officiate Jennifer's new chapter signals that the goodwill between them runs deeper than mere civility.

Her new husband, Geoff Ogunlesi, is the son of Adebayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker with a prominent reputation in global finance. While former couples navigating life after divorce often find it difficult to maintain any meaningful connection, the Maguire-Meyer family gathering in Hawaii suggests a very different story.

Prominent figures attend actor Tobey Maguire's ex-Wife’s wedding. Credit: backgrid

Source: Instagram

Ogunlesi shares 3 sectors he is betting on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian-born billionaire and Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Adebayo Ogunlesi, is charting a new course, this time, back home.

Known globally for acquiring major airports across the UK, including London Gatwick, Ogunlesi announced his intention to invest in Nigeria’s aviation, energy, and port sectors. It also signalled what could become one of the most transformative private investment waves in the country’s recent history.

Source: Legit.ng