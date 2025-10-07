Nigerian billionaire, Adebayo Ogunlesi, has explained that he is willing to bet his billions in Nigeria’s three major sectors

The global infrastructure investor disclosed that Nigeria is ripe for investment, explaining areas for investors

He expressed deep confidence in the government’s ongoing economic reforms, describing them as solid

Nigerian-born billionaire and Chairman of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Adebayo Ogunlesi, is charting a new course, this time, back home.

Known globally for acquiring major airports across the UK, including London Gatwick, Ogunlesi has announced his intention to invest in Nigeria’s aviation, energy, and port sectors, signalling what could become one of the most transformative private investment waves in the country’s recent history.

Nigerian billionaire, Adebayo Ogunlesi, returns home to invest in Nigeria, choses three sectors.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence, Ogunlesi expressed deep confidence in the government’s ongoing economic reforms, describing them as a solid foundation for renewed global investor interest in Africa’s largest economy.

Ogunlesi expresses faith in Nigeria’s reforms

“We had an excellent meeting where we discussed strategies to put Nigeria front and centre for global investment,” Ogunlesi said, visibly optimistic. “The President was very encouraging, and we exchanged valuable ideas on driving economic growth.”

Ogunlesi, who runs one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds, said his firm is already investing in Nigeria and evaluating new opportunities across multiple strategic sectors.

He praised the government’s recent policy shifts, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, ongoing tax reforms, and the revival of national refineries, calling them the right steps toward stabilising and growing the economy.

“Watch this space,” he teased. “Nigeria may not yet be the most exciting investment destination, but that’s what we’re working on.”

Ogunlesi to invest in Energy, gas, aviation

Ogunlesi listed energy, gas, aviation, ports, and renewable energy as his key focus areas. He described Nigeria’s vast gas reserves as “a sleeping giant waiting to power the nation’s industrial growth,” drawing on his company’s extensive experience in LNG projects in Texas and Australia.

He also spoke about his interest in developing local aviation infrastructure, a move that could transform the way Nigerians travel and trade.

The billionaire disclosed that while his companies operate ports in Cotonou and Lomé, they currently have no presence in Nigeria, a fact President Tinubu jokingly challenged him on.

“He forgave me,” Ogunlesi recounted with a smile, “but said, ‘You must bring port investment to Nigeria.’”

Diaspora and government aligned on growth

Also present at the meeting was international investor Hakeem Bello-Osagie, who highlighted the power of diaspora-led investment in driving Nigeria’s economic revival.

“When Nigerians at home and abroad invest in the country, it sends a powerful message to the global community,” he said.

Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), echoed the sentiment, noting that fiscal and structural reforms are laying the groundwork for an export-led economy.

“We have done the fundamentals,” Adedeji said. “Now it is time to deliver growth.”

A new chapter for Nigeria

For Ogunlesi, this may be more than just another business move, it’s a homecoming of faith and purpose.

With billions under his management and a track record of transforming global infrastructure, his renewed focus on Nigeria could mark the beginning of a new era of confidence, collaboration, and economic rebirth for the country.

After Gatwick Airport, Ogunlesi plans big for Nigeria's infracture, names areas of interest.

Ogunlesi ranked among Nigerian and African billionaires after selling his infrastructure firm, GIP, to BlackRock for $12.5 billion.

He was recently appointed to the OpenAI Board, the owners of ChatGPT.

Bayo Ogunlesi to invest in Nigeria’s ports

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian-born billionaire and global investor Ogunlesi announced plans to channel major investments into Nigeria’s port infrastructure, a move that could reshape the nation’s maritime and logistics sector.

After acquiring three major UK airports, Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi is now turning his focus homeward, investing in Nigeria’s port infrastructure.

He said that the brief exchange marked a renewed commitment to channel world-class infrastructure investment back to Nigeria.

