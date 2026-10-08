Nollywood actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle has shared an emotional family moment after officially becoming a British citizen

The UK-based actor celebrated the achievement with his wife, describing the journey as one made possible by God and her unwavering support

Sunkanmi’s announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages from colleagues, fans and well-wishers celebrating the new chapter in his life

Nigerian actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle has given his fans another reason to celebrate with him after officially becoming a British citizen.

The UK-based Nollywood star shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a heartwarming video showing himself and his wife celebrating the major milestone.

The couple could be seen beaming with happiness as they marked what appeared to be a significant moment in their family’s journey.

Sunkanmi Omobolanle shares an emotional family moment after officially becoming a British citizen. Photos: @sunkanmi_omobolanle/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actor, who has been based in the United Kingdom for some time, expressed gratitude for how far he has come.

While celebrating the development, the actor acknowledged God and his wife for their roles in his journey.

He wrote:

“Grateful for the journey so far. It’s all been God and you, wifey @glitzadore. Baba yin ti di #britiko o.”

Following the announcement, congratulatory messages poured into Sunkanmi’s comment section as fans and colleagues celebrated the new chapter with him.

Read Sunkanmi Omobolanle's celebratory post here:

Reactions trail Sunkanmi Omobolanle's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@jayeola_monje stated:

"Babawa congratulations o make l send Aza now? Let's celebrate in Nigeria"

@folorunshoadeola wrote:

"Allihamdullilah Allihamdullilah Allihamdullilah my fam. Best year for both of you. The ones GoD has blessed oo"

@abonmotunrayo shared:

"If he doesn’t keep his band on like this man does, he’s not the one ma worry"

Sunkanmi Omobolanle celebrates his achievement with his wife. Photo: @sunkanmi_omobolanle/IG.

Source: Instagram

Facts about Peju Ogunmola

Legit.ng also shared facts about veteran actress Peju Ogunmola, who is from a family rooted in Nollywood.

Her father, Kola Ogunmola, and brother, Yomi Ogunmola, both late, were popular faces in the country's movie industry.

Peju Ogunmola's husband, Papi Luwe, and her stepson, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, are also stars in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng