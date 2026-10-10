Lord of Ajasa recently announced that he had become a US citizen, joining other Nigerian entertainers who have acquired American citizenship

Actress Laide Bakare disclosed that she pursued US citizenship partly because she travelled frequently and wanted to avoid repeatedly applying for visas

Other Nigerian celebrities, including Gbenro Ajibade, Tunde Ednut, Apama Nolly and Ashabi Olorisha, have also celebrated becoming US citizens

Relocating abroad has become a dream for many Nigerians, including celebrities who have built successful careers in music, acting and entertainment.

For some, the journey goes beyond securing a visa or obtaining permanent residency, as they eventually become citizens of their adopted countries.

The latest Nigerian celebrity to attract attention for achieving this milestone is veteran rapper Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa.

The pioneer of mainstream Yoruba rap recently announced that he had become a United States citizen, sharing images of himself with his citizenship certificate and the American flag.

His announcement has renewed interest in other Nigerian entertainers who have acquired American citizenship and the different paths they took to achieve the milestone.

Legit.ng takes a look at seven Nigerian celebrities who became US citizens and what is publicly known about their journeys.

1. Lord of Ajasa

Veteran rapper Lord of Ajasa is the latest Nigerian entertainer to announce that he has become an American citizen.

The rapper, born Olusegun Osaniyi, shared photographs and videos of himself holding his US citizenship certificate in October 2026. In one of the images, he posed alongside his wife, Funmi, with the American flag in the background.

Lord of Ajasa rose to prominence in the early 2000s. Photos: @lordofajasa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lord of Ajasa rose to prominence in the early 2000s with songs such as Ma Yi Lo and Le Fenu So. He became known for popularising Yoruba-language rap and influencing a generation of indigenous hip-hop artistes.

His citizenship announcement attracted attention from fans who have followed his musical journey over the years.

The rapper reportedly travelled to the United States for performances and other engagements before announcing his new status.

2. Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare became a United States citizen in October 2017, describing the achievement as a significant milestone in her life.

The Yoruba movie star relocated to the US after the birth of her first son and took a break from acting while pursuing her citizenship.

Laide Bakare became a United States citizen in October 2017. Photo: @laidebakare/IG

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the actress explained that she wanted to avoid repeatedly applying for visas because she travelled frequently. Having children in the US was also part of her personal circumstances.

Laide's citizenship announcement attracted attention, with some Nigerians

Laide said she took time away from acting to fulfil the requirements for citizenship.

3. Grace-Charis Bassey

Former Nollywood actress Grace-Charis Bassey, previously known as Belinda Effah, took a different path from many entertainers when she announced that she had become an American citizen in May 2025.

The actress shared the news after graduating from US Navy boot camp and taking the oath as an American citizen.

Grace had featured in several Nigerian films before stepping away from the industry and relocating to the United States.

4. Gbenro Ajibade

Nollywood actor Gbenro Ajibade joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who have become US citizens.

The former Tinsel star announced the milestone on his Instagram page in February 2025, celebrating after spending several years in the United States.

Gbenro, who was formerly married to actress Osas Ighodaro, had established a life in America before sharing the citizenship news.

Gbenro was formerly married to actress Osas Ighodaro. Photo: @gbenroajibade/IG.

Source: Instagram

His announcement attracted congratulatory messages from fans and fellow entertainers, while also renewing conversations about Nigerian actors who have relocated abroad.

5. Tunde Ednut

Popular Nigerian celebrity blogger and former musician Tunde Ednut also announced that he had become an American citizen in May 2025.

Born Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, the social media personality shared photographs of himself with the American flag while displaying his US passport.

Tunde Ednut announced that he had become an American citizen in May 2025. Photo: @mazitundeednut/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tunde initially gained recognition as a musician before transitioning into comedy and social media entertainment. His Instagram platform subsequently became a popular destination for Nigerian celebrity news, entertainment updates, and viral content.

6. Apama Nolly

Nigerian comic actor Apama Nolly announced that he had become a US citizen in February 2023.

The actor shared a video on social media in which he displayed his American passport and invited fans and colleagues to celebrate the achievement with him.

Lord of Ajasa, Laide Bakare, Others: How 7 Nigerian Celebrities Became US Citizens

Source: Instagram

Apama's announcement attracted humorous comments from social media users, with some asking questions about how he had obtained the passport.

His news added to reports of Nigerian entertainers who had acquired citizenship after relocating to the United States.

7. Ashabi Olorisha

Yoruba actress Adedola Aderonke, popularly known as Ashabi Olorisha, also announced that she had become an American citizen in February 2023.

Ashabi Olorisha announced that she had become an American citizen in February 2023. Photo: @ashabi/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared her excitement on Instagram, describing the achievement as a major personal milestone. Her announcement came shortly after her birthday, making the occasion particularly memorable for her.

Ashabi's citizenship news joined a growing list of reports about Nigerian entertainers who have acquired American citizenship while building lives outside Nigeria.

Laide Bakare sparks third marriage rumour

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked fresh conversations about her love life after sharing a series of photos and videos that appear to hint at a new chapter in her romantic journey.

The actress caught the attention of fans after posting a viral video in which she appeared emotional while accepting a proposal ring from a mystery man.

The personal moment quickly sparked excitement online, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng