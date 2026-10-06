Actress Laide Bakare revealed that her two sons are living with their father and his wife after her ex-husband insisted on keeping them

Bakare said she has recorded evidence of the wife instructing someone in the house to allegedly harm her boys without leaving visible marks

The actress claimed she has repeatedly raised concerns with her ex-husband, but he has dismissed them in favour of his wife

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has broken her silence over the welfare of her two sons, revealing that they are living with their father and his new wife under conditions she describes as deeply troubling.

Bakare disclosed that her ex-husband made it clear the boys would remain with him, a decision she said has left her heartbroken.

Reactions as Laide Bakare cries out over sons being allegedly maltreated by ex-husband's wife. Photo credit@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

She added that what worries her most is not the separation itself but what she believes is allegedly happening to her children under another woman's care.

"This is a sad reality for me because my boys are not with me, and I am not happy about that. The bone of contention, and my worry, is my kids being with another woman who is not treating them well," she said.

What Bakare claims she heard

The actress went on to describe an alleged disturbing incident she said she inadvertently recorded. According to her, their phone fell during a call while she was listening to a conversation happening inside her children's father's home.

Laide Bakare shares an incident that allegedly happened to her sons at her ex-husband's house. Photo credit@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

She claimed she heard the man's wife directing one of the children in the house not to leave visible marks on the boys.

"I heard the wife of my children's father telling one of the boys in the house, 'Don't beat them where their father will come and see marks on their bodies, you'd rather strangle them. Take them by their neck,'" Bakare recounted.

She stressed that no one in the house was aware she was listening, which is why she believes the recording captures what is genuinely taking place.

Ex-Husband dismisses her complaints

Bakare said this is not the first time she has allegedly flagged the issue. She claimed she has raised her concerns with her ex-husband on multiple occasions, but he has consistently chosen to side with his wife rather than address the situation.

"So many times, I have complained about this to their father, but he refuses to act on it because he is so much in love with his wife, and he will take my kids away from me as a sort of punishment," she said.

Her post drew an outpouring of concern and reaction from fans online.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her sons:

What fans said about Laide Bakare's situation

@klux_brand wrote:

"Almighty Allah will see you through"

@dosey_closet commented:

"My God please fight for your Boys."

@debbiecherriee shared:

"Heaven knows I can never leave my children with anyone they will always stay with me even tho na garri we Dey drink we drink it together"

@iamarikeolami13 reacted:

"Everyone fighting inner battles"

@samuelsophiachikamso advised:

"Take the man to court with ur evidence."

@shukky442 wrote:

"Aaaah why will he take your children away from you. Egbami keeee."

@kanimodoofficial stated:

"Always woman. Very troublesome human being and they will never agree that they are the real"

Laide Bakare sparks third marriage rumour

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare sparked fresh conversations about her love life after sharing a series of photos and videos that appear to hint at a new chapter in her romantic journey.

The actress caught the attention of fans after posting a viral video in which she appeared emotional while accepting a proposal ring from a mystery man. The personal moment quickly sparked excitement online, with fans and well-wishers flooding the comments with congratulatory messages.

However, while many celebrated what appeared to be the actress’s decision to give marriage another chance, some social media users remained skeptical about the announcement, questioning whether the proposal was genuine or part of an upcoming project or social media content.

Source: Legit.ng