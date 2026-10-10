Speed Darlington dismissed his former manager Goskey's unpaid salary allegations in a video shared on X on October 9, 2026

The rapper stated he never wanted a manager in the first place, saying what he truly needs is a 'house help'

Goskey had accused Speed Darlington of withholding three years' salary and creating a toxic working environment

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, has gone on the offensive against his former manager Goskey following a public fallout over alleged unpaid wages and claims of workplace mistreatment.

In a video that spread across X on October 9, 2026, the rapper made it clear he sees no value in having a manager at all, arguing that such an arrangement only drains his income.

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington addresses claims of unpaid salaries and mistreatment by former manager Goskey. Photo: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

In the video, Akpi said:

"Why I no go use you? You need to be used. You're very useless, if not a fraud. I'm sure you can't afford to buy a car. You used your own hand to make yourself my manager. Me wey dey look for who go serve me. What I want is someone that will be answering me 'Sir' from morning till night," he said.

He went further:

"Wetin I wan do with manager? So my money go finish sharp sharp abi? I don't need a manager because I don't want anybody to eat my money. What I need is a house help."

Goskey's allegations against Speed Darlington

The rapper's response came after Goskey went public with a series of accusations, claiming Speed Darlington owed him three years' worth of salary and subjected him to a hostile working environment.

Goskey also alleged that the rapper received ₦30 million for his boxing match against Carter Efe but paid him only a fraction of the sum.

Reports on the exact amount Goskey received have varied, with the most recent figure cited being ₦250,000.

Watch Speed Darlington respond to his former manager's claim in the X video below:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's response

The video sparked a lively debate online, with fans split on who was in the wrong.

@victoredeh4 wrote:

"But speed is right somewhere he's saying that he doesn't have agreement with him to be his manager"

@hustinekuwait commented:

"Na loyal boy he be no be manager cause why will you be a manager without agreement the guy na fool"

@NoContextArden1 said:

"If you ever choose to work for akpi after this Omo na u sabi 😂😂"

@0xGozilla wrote:

"Akpi is just a wicked man forget that he's funny and talks anyhow, he can't even have a real deal or business with anyone in the industry. He feels he's the best and better than everyone else whereas pple are just showing him love cus he is funny atimes."

@UNnanwube shared:

"I'd rather work with someone like this than those that would keep pretending and praising you while using you like a nobody. When you're aware of who you're dealing with, it gets you prepared for what you're dealing with."

@Chidiugoo observed:

"A very terrible thing to say. He just exploited the guy's ignorance and used him till he resigned by himself. You don't invest your time into people's business without any oral or most importantly written agreement on ground. Akpi saw all these loopholes since he has stayed in America and exploited him to the core. I hope everyone learns from this"

@ayoquxibe added:

"He may be a terrible person, but he's honest. He's not pretending to be a good person."

Speed Darlington faces backlash and mixed reactions after responding to former manager Goskey’s allegations of unpaid salaries and mistreatment. Photo: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington regrets building mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington expressed regret after starting his 18-room mansion in his hometown.

The music star shared in a humorous video that he has lost 5kg in a few days due to the stress from the building project, jokingly saying there was no need to go to the gym.

He revealed that the mansion has 11 toilets, which he admitted he does not even need, and lamented that the project may not be completed anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng