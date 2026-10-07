Speed Darlington stirred controversy after making sweeping comments about Igbo women in a video circulating on social media

The rapper questioned what he believes Igbo women offer compared to women from other ethnic groups and warned men against marrying them

Nigerians flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many linking his remarks to his recent boxing bout with Carter Efe

Speed Darlington has found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after a video of him making disparaging remarks about Igbo women began making the rounds on social media.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page on October 7, the Nigerian rapper questioned what he perceives as the worth of Igbo women, stating bluntly that ending up with one was among the worst decisions a man could make.

Speed Darlington sparks controversy with advice against marrying Igbo women. Photo: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

The entertainer also challenged what value Igbo women bring that women from other ethnic groups do not, and went further to warn men that marrying an Igbo woman would hold them back from making progress in life.

"The worst thing you can do as a man is to end up with an Igbo girl/woman. Igbo girls have no value. What do Igbo women have that other girls don't have?" he said in the video.

Speed Darlington also brought up the absence of an Igbo president in Nigeria as part of his argument, while questioning why Igbo women carry themselves with pride.

The remarks drew swift and sharp responses online.

Many Nigerians criticised the rapper for painting an entire group of women with one broad brush, while others found humour in his statements, connecting them to his widely discussed boxing match with content creator Carter Efe.

Watch Speed Darlington speak about Igbo women in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's comments

Here are some of the reactions below:

@gbenga4wigs commented:

"Bro you fall my hand ooo😢"

@virden___1 wrote:

"Olodo!! I Don't blame you, you already said it earlier that you don't like your own mother so I'm not surprise by the trash you're saying."

@nkemdilim_012 reacted:

"Them don reject you tire nah why u no won deal with Igbo girl again ofeke wey Carter won finish for ring 😂😂😂😂"

@reginald_deraa wrote:

"You are hurt so bad, hope u heal tho. Careless talk. Na why them deh beat u every Eke market day."

@Biedehx asked:

"Isn't he igbo? Why is he talking down on his own people like that?"

@james0001239 commented:

"Na only heartbreak fit cause this video 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Akpi sorry o"

@queenojukwu added:

"Onye eriri eri, Akpi hates rejection, I think an Igbo girl has rejected him 🤣🤣🤣"

Speed Darlington triggers mixed reactions over controversial comments about Igbo women and marriage. Photo: speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington explains boxing loss against Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington addressed his defeat to Carter Efe in their celebrity boxing match, offering his explanation for the outcome.

The Nigerian rapper shared a video on Instagram on Friday, October 10, 2026, where he discussed the factors he believed contributed to his loss.

Speed Darlington did not concede that Carter Efe was simply the better fighter, sparking fresh reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng