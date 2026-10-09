Goski, the personal assistant of Speed Darlington’s personal assistant, has announced the end of their four-year working relationship

The former aide alleged that Speed Darlington paid him only ₦250,000 after receiving ₦30 million from a deal, despite his contributions to the singer’s career

Goski claimed he spent his personal money supporting the entertainer and securing opportunities for him

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, whose real name is Darlington Achakpo, has been accused of exploitation by his personal assistant, Goski, following the end of their four-year working relationship.

Goski made the allegations in a public statement announcing his departure from the singer’s team, claiming that he was poorly compensated despite the effort he put into supporting the entertainer.

Goski, the personal assistant of Speed Darlington’s personal assistant, announces the end of their four-year working relationship. Photo: @speeddarlington/IG.

Source: Instagram

One of his most striking claims concerned an alleged ₦30 million deal, from which he said he received just ₦250,000.

Goski speaks on alleged ₦250k payment

Explaining his grievances, Goski claimed that he connected Speed Darlington with clients and influential people who helped create opportunities for the singer.

He also alleged that he supported the entertainer during his arrest by travelling to Abuja several times and spending his personal money to resolve issues.

Despite these efforts, Goski said his compensation did not reflect his contributions.

“250,000, 0.75% out of 30 million. Not even one per cent. Not even one million,” he said.

The former aide further claimed that Speed Darlington had previously promised to give him six per cent from every job but later argued that they had no formal contract.

Goski also complained about frequently paying his own transport expenses, even when arranging flights for the singer and his assistant.

Beyond the money, Goski expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of appreciation after four years of working with the entertainer.

“Even if I don’t have a contract with you, does it mean that you keep me like trash?” he asked.

He also alleged that Speed Darlington wanted an assistant he could intimidate rather than someone who could contribute to his career through content creation and securing jobs.

Declaring the relationship over, Goski warned the public against contacting him about the singer’s bookings or other professional matters.

“I’m not with Speedy, and I’ll never be with him anymore,” he said.

Watch the X video of Speed Darlington's PA's lamentation here:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's PA's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@am_melaninqueen stated:

"Person collect that kind beating and you want him to give you more?"

@papa9ja wrote:

"Did you have a contract that says you have to share his earnings from the fight with him??"

@rashidahdahdynamite noted:

"No be salary you dey collect? Why you wan collect share from him hard earned money?"

Goski claims he spent his personal money supporting the entertainer and securing opportunities for Speed Darlington.. Photos: @speeddarlington/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington regrets building mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington expressed regret after starting his 18-room mansion in his hometown.

The music star shared in a humorous video that he has lost 5kg in a few days due to the stress from the building project, jokingly saying there was no need to go to the gym.

He revealed that the mansion has 11 toilets, which he admitted he does not even need, and lamented that the project may not be completed anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng