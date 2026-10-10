Wicknell Chivayo’s younger brother, Joachim “G6” Chivayo, moved mourners at the late businessman’s burial when he paused his tribute to lead a heartfelt song

G6 recalled touching memories with his brother, including their occasional fights, trips together, and the gifts Wicknell gave him

The grieving brother also addressed Wicknell’s business dealings and the future of his wealth, insisting that his legacy belonged to his children

The burial ceremony of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo took an emotional turn when his younger brother, Joachim “G6” Chivayo, broke into song while paying his final tribute to the late tycoon.

The brother, who was midway through his speech, paused and signalled to church members seated behind him for support before leading mourners in one of Wicknell’s beloved songs.

Those seated under the funeral tents joined in, creating a moving moment as G6 expressed his grief through music.

The emotional gesture offered a glimpse into the bond the brothers shared before Wicknell’s death.

G6 recalls special moments with Wicknell

Before singing, G6 shared personal memories that reflected the love, disagreements, and generosity that defined their relationship.

He recalled picking up dog food for his brother and said he would gladly do it again if it meant having just 10 more minutes with him.

“I picked your dog food, and I would do it again just to see you for another 10 minutes,” he said.

He also thanked Wicknell for gifts, including a BMW, and remembered their occasional quarrels and Fridays spent together at Maoswe.

G6’s words painted a picture of a brother who cherished even the smallest moments they had shared.

But beyond the emotional farewell, he had an important message about Wicknell’s legacy.

Watch the X video of Wicknell Chivayo's brother speaking here:

Reactions trail Wicknell Chivayo's brother's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MwendaThur99013 stated:

"Wicknell did his thing, and he did it BIG. In our African culture, insulting the dead is unacceptable. You may not agree with everything someone did in life, but respect for the departed should remain."

@gbandoz181122 shared:

"Kkkkkkkk,vasiirwa ritualistic legacy that will haunt them the rest of their sorry years.Sinja must keep her kids from this shameful legacy.Iyo misoro isina kuwanikwa ichati yombeya hayo ichitsvaga mari dzayo.Zimbabwe is cursed and requires cleansing ...kkll"

Wicknell Chivayo's brother recalls touching memories with him, including their occasional fights, trips together, and the gifts Wicknell gave him. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng