Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri made a candid admission about his extramarital relationships in a recent interview clip that went viral

Quadri revealed that his wife of over three decades is fully aware of his relationships with other actresses and accommodates them at home

The actor's remarks sparked a wave of reactions on X, with many users divided over the level of tolerance displayed by his wife

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has sent social media into a frenzy after a clip from a recent interview surfaced online, in which he spoke candidly about his wife's response to his relationships with actresses he works with.

The clip, taken from the latest episode of the African A-List interview series and shared online on Friday, October 9, showed Quadri making a startling confession about his domestic arrangement.

Yinka Quadri opens up on dating some actresses in the movie industry. Credit: yinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

"My wife knows I'm dating other actresses. When we finish shooting sometimes, and some of the actresses I'm dating come to sleep in my house, my wife still gives them food and entertains them even though she knows they're my girlfriends. She doesn't complain," the actor said.

He went on to describe how some of the women even developed a friendly rapport with his wife, sharing gossip and conversation with her, while others reportedly left the home out of jealousy. Quadri explained that late production schedules often meant the actresses stayed overnight, and his wife continued to feed and host them regardless.

Yinka Quadri's 36-year marriage

The remarks take on additional weight given the longevity of Quadri's marriage. He has been with Alhaja Sadiat Adenike Quadri since the mid-1980s and formally married her in 1989. The couple have children together and have maintained their union for over three decades within the Yoruba film industry.

Yinka Quadri reveals his wife knew he was dating actresses in the movie industry. Credit: yinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

The interview clip reignited conversations about the intersection of personal relationships and on-set culture in Nollywood, where long shoot hours and close collaboration between cast members are commonplace.

The video of Yinka Quadri's confession about his relationships is below:

Reaction to Yinka Quadri's confession

The clip drew a wide range of responses on X, with users weighing in on everything from generational differences in marriage to questions of honesty and respect.

@PenielBepo wrote:

"The kind of things the older generation endured ehn?"

@olakennyd commented:

"See what they want the present ladies to endure lol."

@NNileWorld reacted:

"No woman like dat again 😭"

@abbello110 stated:

"You did bad things and you comfortably saying it in public."

@almudhigram shared:

"This one go far sha. It's better to take a second wife than do this."

Yinka Qudri replies Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Quadri threw his hat into the ring following Pete Edochie's bold declaration about his seniority in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and the veteran Yoruba actor is not holding back.

In a clip from his sit-down with FeelrightNews TV that has since gone viral, Quadri challenged the idea that Edochie stands alone at the top of the profession's timeline. He started by anchoring his argument in history, crediting the late Herbert Ogunde as the true father of theatre in Nigeria, and pointedly noting that Ogunde was a Yoruba man.

Source: Legit.ng