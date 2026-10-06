Veteran actor Yinka Quadri finally addressed the long-rumoured feud between him and the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

Quadri admitted that a brief beef existed between them but insisted neither man ever knew what actually caused it

The actor revealed that he and Ogogo were seen laughing together at a party even before anyone urged them to reconcile

Veteran Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri has spoken publicly for the first time about the widely-discussed rift between him and the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, dismissing reports of a serious falling-out as heavily exaggerated.

In a recent interview with Feelright New TV, Quadri confirmed that a brief period of tension did exist between the two longtime friends, but pushed back hard against the scale of the narrative that had been circulating.

Yinka Quadri finally speaks on alleged feud with late Taiwo Ogogo. Credit: @yinkaquadri, @taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

"Before God and man, we had a short beef, but it was not as serious as people are saying it was. They escalated and exaggerated it," he said

What Yinka Quadri said caused the brief rift

One of the more striking admissions from Quadri was that neither he nor Ogogo could pinpoint what actually triggered the disagreement.

Despite widespread speculation that money or women were at the root of it, he flatly denied both.

"All glory to God, money was not the reason for our fight. Women were never the reason for our fight," he said.

He went further, suggesting that outside interference may have played a role, noting that unnamed individuals had been feeding both parties information and potentially stirring things up between them.

"Maybe they told him something, because some people used to tell me things," he said, though he stopped short of making any firm accusations.

Quadri also pointed out that throughout the entire period the rumours circulated, neither he nor Ogogo ever granted an interview explaining the cause of the supposed rift, something he feels speaks volumes about how minor the issue truly was.

Ogogo and Quadri Were Already Getting Along

Perhaps the most telling detail Quadri shared was about a housewarming party hosted by someone named Yomi, where a fellow industry figure, Ajobiewe, reportedly urged the two men to settle their differences.

According to Quadri, that intervention was unnecessary. He and Ogogo had already been sitting side by side, chatting and laughing long before Ajobiewe arrived at the gathering.

"Ogogo and I were sitting close to each other at that party, even before Ajobiewe arrived. We were gisting and laughing together. So it's not a serious beef. People are just exaggerating it," he said.

Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, after battling stage-four cancer. Photos: @taiwoogogohassan/IG.

Source: Instagram

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, one of the most celebrated actors in the Yoruba film industry, passed away before the matter was ever publicly resolved, something Quadri acknowledged with evident sadness.

He noted that Ogogo died without ever explaining the beef, and that he himself remains unable to offer any clear explanation either.

Watch the video of the interview below:

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng