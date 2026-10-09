Priscilla Ojo sparked fresh online buzz after Tanzanians reversed their 'Free Juma Jux' campaign against her

The reversal followed Priscilla's public support for Tanzania's Miss Grand International 2026 representative, Jihan Dimack

Priscilla's backing of the Tanzanian contestant drew criticism from Nigerians, adding another layer to the growing social media drama

Priscilla Ojo appears to have won over her Tanzanian critics, at least for now, after the East African fanbase dramatically shifted their stance towards the Nigerian socialite and influencer.

Tanzanian social media users had previously launched a vocal campaign demanding that Priscilla "free" singer Juma Jux, a reference to the romantic relationship between the two public figures. The campaign gained significant traction online, with fans pushing Priscilla to end things with the Tanzanian musician.

Priscilla Ojo reveals she has forgiven Tanzanians following past action against her. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla backs Tanzania's Miss Grand contestant

The tide turned after Priscilla publicly threw her support behind Jihan Dimack, Tanzania's representative at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant. The gesture resonated deeply with Tanzanian fans, who viewed it as a show of solidarity that cut across the noise of the earlier drama.

In response to the warmth she received, the same Tanzanian community that had been calling for Juma Jux's "freedom" reversed course entirely, launching a new campaign with the opposite message: "Don't free Jux again."

Priscilla responds to the U-turn

Reacting to the new campaign on her Instagram on Friday, October 9, 2026, Priscilla addressed her Tanzanian followers directly. Posting on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "YOU GUYS ARE FORGIVEN 😂😐🙂," accompanied by an overlay that read "DON'T FREE JUX AGAIN ❤️ 😂😂."

However, not everyone was pleased with the development. Priscilla's decision to champion the Tanzanian beauty queen reportedly drew criticism from some Nigerians, who felt the influencer should have directed her support closer to home rather than backing a contestant from another country.

See a screenshot of Priscilla's original post on Instagram below:

Tanzanians switch sides after Priscilla backs the country's beauty queen. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice: the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng