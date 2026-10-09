Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has celebrated her former mother-in-law, Olakunle Churchill’s mother, on her birthday with a heartfelt message

The actress thanked the celebrant for her forgiving heart, prayers, and love, publicly expressing her affection for her despite her separation from Churchill

Churchill also celebrated his mother, sharing lovely photos of her and praying for good health, happiness, and God’s blessings on her special day

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has warmed hearts with a touching birthday tribute to her former mother-in-law, the mother of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress took to Churchill’s comment section to celebrate the older woman, expressing gratitude for her kindness, prayers, and love.

Her message stood out as she openly appreciated the woman’s forgiving heart, showing that her relationship with Churchill’s family remains a meaningful part of her life.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her former mother-in-law, Olakunle Churchill’s mother, on her birthday with a heartfelt message. Photos: @olakunlechurchill/@tontodikeh/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh shares touching message

Churchill had earlier shared photos of his mother on social media to mark her birthday.

In his tribute, the businessman expressed his deep love for her and prayed that God would continue to bless her with good health and happiness.

“Happy birthday, sweet mother. I love you more than words can express. May God keep you healthy, happy, and blessed always. You mean so much to my life and thank you for everything,” he wrote.

However, it was Tonto’s message in the comment section that added another emotional layer to the birthday celebration.

Addressing her former mother-in-law as Grandma, the actress thanked her for the love and prayers she had received from her.

“Happy birthday, Grandma. Love you, thank you for your forgiving heart. Thank you for your prayers and love,” Tonto wrote.

Read Tonto Dikeh's birthday message to ex-mother-in-law here:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's message

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@stanlyejiofor stated:

"Go back to churchill..I know he will womanize but u can't tolorate....but u can learn to look away"

@alicesamuel64 shared:

"Wow being a born again is not by mouth, God bless you"

@bimbooshin wrote:

"Happy birthday ma May you live long in good health and wealth"

Tonto Dikeh thanks the celebrant for her forgiving heart. Photo: @tontolet/IG.

Source: Instagram

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama

Source: Legit.ng