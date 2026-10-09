Nollywood actor Zubby Michael paid a visit to self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah to question him about his failed doomsday prophecy

Prophet Ebo Noah had previously predicted a catastrophic global flood would destroy the earth on December 25, 2025, which never occurred

The prophet has now set a new date for the apocalypse, insisting the world will end through a massive flood this December 25, 2026

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has come face to face with self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah, pressing him on why his widely-talked-about end-of-world prediction turned out to be wrong.

The viral cleric had previously told his followers that a catastrophic global flood would wipe out the earth on December 25, 2025.

Zubby Michael visits Ghana’s viral prophet Ebo Noah as doomsday prediction gains attention. Credit: @zubbymichael

Source: Getty Images

When that date passed without incident, many people were left with questions, and Zubby Michael decided to go and get answers directly from the source.

What Prophet Ebo Noah Said About the Failed Prophecy

During the encounter, the actor confronted Ebo Noah head-on, demanding an explanation for why the apocalypse he foretold never materialised.

Rather than back down, the prophet held his ground with a fresh explanation.

According to Ebo Noah, he spent much of last year engaged in intense fasting and prayers, after which he received word that God had chosen to "postpone" the end of the world.

He claimed the delay was necessary to give him more time to construct additional wooden arks and rescue more people before the floods arrived.

The prophet remains fully convinced that the world is still heading towards destruction; only the timeline has shifted. He now insists that December 25, 2026, is the true date when a massive global flood will bring the world to an end.

Zubby Michael's encounter with the prophet

The visit has drawn significant attention, given that Ebo Noah first rose to prominence across social media in West Africa for his dramatic doomsday claims and his belief that building arks was the key to human survival.

Zubby Michael’s meeting with Ebo Noah puts Ghanaian prophet’s end-time prediction in the spotlight. Credit: @zubyymicheal

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael, one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, is known for engaging with trending topics both on and off screen.

His decision to seek out the prophet in person rather than simply commenting from the sidelines added a dramatic dimension to what is already one of the more unusual stories to emerge from the region this year.

See the video post of the actor and prophet:

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng earlier reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.

One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng