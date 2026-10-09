Bobrisky posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, October 8, 2026, sending a firm warning to her friends about how to handle her relationship complaints

The controversial cross-dresser revealed what she truly feels about men, despite whatever she might say in moments of frustration

Bobrisky also declared what gender she wants to be reincarnated as in her next life, stirring reactions online

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has left fans in stitches after posting a video warning her friends never to take her side when she complains about her boyfriend.

Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, shared the clip on his Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2026, delivering a speech that quickly went viral for its humour and candour.

Reactios as Bobrisky warns friends not to support her if she complains about boyfriend. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the video, Bobrisky made it clear that no matter how dramatic her complaints get, whether she claims her boyfriend is cheating, not spending enough money, or even being physically rough, her friends should not come to her defence.

"If I come to tell you that I want to break up with my boyfriend, if I come to complain to you that my boyfriend is cheating on me, if I come to complain to you that my boyfriend is beating me, if I come to complain to you that my boyfriend is not giving me enough money, please don't support me, don't fight for me," she said in the clip.

The reason? Bobrisky confessed she simply loves the bedroom pleasure men give her so much.

Bobrisky shares what she wanst to be in her next life. Photo credit@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky declares next life desire

The video took an even more amusing turn when the crossdresser expressed admiration for women, stunned by how men treat them with gifts, financial provision, and attention.

"Now I know why all these women are so dramatic. Your man will go out and provide for you. He will buy you gifts. He will constantly knock you break," she said, before declaring her wish for reincarnation. "In my next life, I want to be a woman! Not an ugly woman, please. I want to be this beautiful in my next life."

Bobrisky also used the moment to show off a luxury bag she said was gifted by TJ Luxury, directing fans to screenshot the video if they wanted to win one.

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many finding the clip hilarious while others noted they had a feeling the video would be referenced again in the future.

Here is the Instagram post made by Bobrisky about her desires:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@midnight_gossip626 commented:

"Regina Daniel's on this table."

@sirminzy wrote:

"Afolashade has dropped new TikTok sound."

@kingcase__01 said:

"Bob village people is still at work."

@tech_begot reacted:

"Folashade calm down."

@user1417818chivesssss asked:

"okay but why have u been living in a hotel for a year?"

@naibe.xx observed:

"Why do I feel like we are going to refer to this video in the future."

@chi_zuberem added:

"Ur nail don break Bob am sure you didnt flew the nailtech"

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the controversial crossdresser had gushed over his stay in prison. He was a guest on Isbae U's podcast, where he spoke about it.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law. His take on life in prison sparked reactions among fans in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng