Mayor of London Sadiq Khan celebrated Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu as she opened EbonyLife Place London on October 8, 2026

The multi-storey cultural complex near Nine Elms features the 160-seat Amani Auditorium, the only Black and African cinema in the UK

EbonyLife Place London also houses a Nigerian restaurant, boutique, bar, and spaces for masterclasses and live performances

London has a new cultural landmark. Nigerian media mogul and producer Mo Abudu officially opened EbonyLife Place London on Thursday, October 8, 2026, establishing what is now the United Kingdom's first dedicated Black and African cinema and creative hub, located in south-west London near Nine Elms.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attended the grand opening ceremony alongside Mo Abudu, and later shared his excitement on Instagram.

Mo Abudu launches EbonyLife Place London as the UK’s first dedicated Black and African cinema and cultural hub. Photo: mayorofldn/moabudu

Source: Instagram

Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote:

"From Nollywood to London, the story continues 🎬🇳🇬 I joined Mo Abudu to open EbonyLife Place London, a new home for African and Black film, music, art, fashion and food. Proud to see this exciting partnership between Lagos and London, two global capitals of creativity, go from strength to strength," Khan wrote.

See Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's Instagram post celebrating Mo Abudu's project below:

Inside Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Place London

The centrepiece of the complex is the 160-seat Amani Auditorium, which will screen Nollywood films and other productions that explore the Black experience throughout the year.

Beyond the cinema, the venue is built as a fully immersive creative destination, offering masterclasses, industry panels, live performances, a Nigerian restaurant, a bar, a lounge, and a boutique showcasing African and diaspora designers alongside curated artworks.

London-born Mo Abudu, whose EbonyLife Group financed the project almost entirely, said the space was built to give Black and African stories a permanent platform in a market where they have historically been underrepresented.

EbonyLife Place London opens with a 160-seat Amani Auditorium dedicated to Black and African cinema, performances and cultural events. Photo: moabudu

Source: Instagram

The London hub mirrors the format of the EbonyLife complex she launched in Lagos back in 2019.

Mo Abudu's vision for the hub

Announcing the opening in a series of posts on her X page on the same day, Mo Abudu described the venue as "a new destination for Black and African creativity, culture and connection in the heart of London," adding that it is "a space rooted in Africa, inspired by London and open to everyone."

Watch Mo Abudu's newly launched UK’s first Black and African cinema hub in the X video below:

Mo Abudu also wrote about the Amani Auditorium specifically:

"Our 160 seat auditorium is home to the only Black and African cinema in the United Kingdom, bringing film, premieres, performances, listening parties and unforgettable experiences to London."

The launch coincided with the London Film Festival, making the timing a deliberate nod to the city's existing appetite for cinema and creative culture.

Femi Adebayo opens Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo officially opened Euphoria 360 Hub, a large movie and media production complex in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 6.

The facility features film and television production spaces, post-production suites, music recording facilities, event spaces, equipment rentals and two cinemas, alongside the Euphoria360 Film Academy for training emerging creatives.

Adebayo said the project reflects his long-standing vision of supporting Nigerian storytelling and providing upcoming filmmakers with professional facilities to develop their talents.

Source: Legit.ng