Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu has praised Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Ini Edo for their December cinema releases.

She celebrated the women’s impact on the Nollywood scene and their box office success so far

The renowned filmmaker further encouraged her fans and followers to watch the new films in cinemas nationwide

Mo Abudu opens up about Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Ini Edo’s holiday films. Credit: @funkeakindele, @iniedo, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In her post, Abudu wrote: “Today, let’s celebrate the phenomenal queens of the box office lighting up December in Nigeria! 👑”

She highlighted Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes, Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty, and Ini Edo’s A Very Dirty Christmas, describing the stars as “creating magic, breaking barriers, and showing the unstoppable strength of women in film.”

Abudu encouraged audiences to watch these films in cinemas nationwide, including at EbonyLife Cinemas, noting that the stories are “captivating audiences everywhere.”

She concluded by honouring women in Nollywood, saying:

“Here’s to women leading, inspiring, and shaping the future of the Nigerian film industry. 🌟💪”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham is enjoying her recent cinema win. The director reported on her Instagram page that her movie, Oversabi Aunty, has grossed ₦382,897,436.

She shared the wonderful news on Instagram, thanking God and her admirers. She stated that without them, she is nothing.

Toyin said hitting such a milestone in only 11 days is significant for her, considering her previous films took three weeks to reach this amount.

She wrote: “Honestly, I can’t thank God and you, my amazing fans, enough. Without your love and support, I am nothing. Achieving this kind of milestone in just 11 days is huge for me! What took 3 weeks before, we’ve now done in 11 days.

"Eshey! Modupe gan ni! Oversabi Aunty is still hot and showing in cinemas nationwide. Please go watch it and tell others. It’s not just a movie; it’s a super story packed with real-life lessons. Thank you again and again.”

Mo Abudu ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funkejenifaakindele said:

"Thank you so much ma ❤️."

toyin_abraham said:

"Thank you so so much ma’am 😍."

iniedo said:

"Aunty Moooo thank you Aunty.. 👏."

flosky_treasure said:

"BTS the greatest movie of all time and forever If you have watched it, you will understand what i meant. Thank you Aunty Mo, we appreciate you ma'am!!"

mikeezu said:

"Thanks you so much ma👏👏👏."

teepha_hair_mart said:

"Oversabi Aunty is that film guys 👌."

euchariaanunobi said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️The Warrior Queen 😍 Auntie Mo ❤ 💙 Bless you richly."

dupe.adebayo.96 said:

"La Funky. Omo ologo 💯. U lead, they follow."

i_am_sojupepe said:

"BTS to the world 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

yourfairycoach said:

"It is not easy to do what they do. Effort should be rewarded and this is how to do it. @moabudu thanks for lending your support to these incredible women @funkejenifaakindele @toyin_abraham and @iniedo May they all win 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Funke Akindele's 'Tribe Called Judah' makes history

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

Source: Legit.ng