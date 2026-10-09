Wumi Toriola and Timini Egbuson have got fans talking after sharing a romantic moment in a promotional video for Wumi’s new movie, Almost Official

The viral clip captured the actors sharing a light kiss before Timini jokingly exclaimed, “Gbese re ooo!”, leaving them laughing

Another video from the set showed the duo playfully exchanging comments about their ages

Nollywood actors Wumi Toriola and Timini Egbuson have caught the attention of social media users after a video showing their romantic moment surfaced online.

The clip, which was shared during a promotional shoot for the actress' upcoming movie, Almost Official, captured the actors getting close before sharing a light kiss.

However, it was Timini’s reaction immediately afterwards that added a humorous twist to the moment.

Wumi Toriola and Timini Egbuson share a romantic moment in a promotional video for Wumi’s new movie, Almost Official. Photo: @timiniegbuson/@wumitoriola/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actor exclaimed, “Gbese re ooo!”, leaving both stars laughing and giving fans another reason to discuss their on-screen chemistry.

Wumi Toriola, Timini share romantic moment

The video was released ahead of the movie’s arrival on Wumi Toriola Prime, the actress’s YouTube channel.

In the footage, Wumi and Timini appeared comfortable around each other as they acted out the romantic moment.

Rather than maintaining a serious romantic mood after the kiss, Timini broke the tension with his funny remark, which sent the duo into laughter.

The lighthearted exchange has since drawn attention to the pair’s interaction, with viewers discussing how convincing they appeared together.

Another clip from the same promotional shoot showed the actors teasing each other about their ages.

While Timini jokingly described Wumi as “ever young”, the actress countered that she was “ever old”, adding to their playful exchange.

Watch the X video of Wumi Toriola and Timini's romantic moment here:

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Emmyfolowosele stated:

"Na everyone mouth Timini dy put on on He don reach Sister Wunmi"

@TalkWithAyanfe shared:

"Trust me if I say I love what you doing recently... I like as you dey change the circle small small"

@Wizeness_ noted:

"Wunmi has always waited for time like this . See as she rush go put mouth for kiss"

Timini jokingly described Wumi as “ever young”, the actress countered that she was “ever old”. Photos: @wumitoriola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola challenges Enioluwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola challenged Enioluwa after the influencer addressed her by her first name at a public event.

Enioluwa quickly apologised and switched to calling her “Aunty Wumi” while begging the actress, turning the tense moment into a funny exchange.

The encounter sparked a social media debate about Toriola’s age and how younger people should address older celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng