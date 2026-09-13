Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has faced criticism over the outfit she wore to colleague Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday party

The actress attended the star-studded celebration in Ikeja, Lagos, alongside several Yoruba movie stars

A video from the event showed Toriola arriving in a white outfit with a plunging neckline, drawing attention from some viewers

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has found herself at the centre of an online backlash after stepping out for her colleague Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday celebration.

The actress was among several Yoruba movie stars who turned up for the lavish-looking gathering in Ikeja, Lagos, but it was her choice of outfit that caught the attention of some viewers.

Toriola arrived at the party dressed in white, with the outfit featuring a plunging neckline.

Wumi Toriola has faced criticism over the outfit she wore to colleague Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday party. Photos: Wumi Toriola.

Source: Instagram

While the actress appeared confident as she made her entrance, some viewers were quick to focus on the revealing nature of the outfit.

Birthday celebrations among Nigerian celebrities often come with glamorous fashion moments, and Habeeb Alagbe’s event was no different.

Toriola joined colleagues including Peju Ogunmola, Mama Ereko, Faithia Williams, Mide Martins and Afeez Owo at the celebration.

However, a video from the event shifted some of the attention towards the actress after her arrival was captured on camera.

Her white ensemble, particularly the neckline, became a talking point among viewers who felt the outfit was more revealing than expected.

Watch the X video of Wumi Toriola's dressing here:

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@sirv82998666 stated:

"Is this not a shame, women have totally lost their dignity because of fashion, this is not who we are now. Why can't we dress decently for God sake."

@olamilekan4301 noted:

"Iranu len shey....eni olubawi rara...married woman for that sake ....what's the different between Una and those wey dey do h**kup"

Olatunjiomokekehinde wrote:

“Aunty Wunmi no se ethics stuff pack well jare to my satisfaction"

Wumi Toriola attended the star-studded celebration in Ikeja, Lagos, alongside several Yoruba movie stars. Photo: Wumi Toriola.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola challenges Enioluwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola challenged Enioluwa after the influencer addressed her by her first name at a public event.

Enioluwa quickly apologised and switched to calling her “Aunty Wumi” while begging the actress, turning the tense moment into a funny exchange.

The encounter sparked a social media debate about Toriola’s age and how younger people should address older celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng