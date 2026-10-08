MC Oluomo has advised the son of the late Mushin community leader Baba Alado to stay away from the growing controversy over his father’s successor

The warning came after Lagos NURTW boss Sego claimed that Baba Alado had given him the authority to determine Mushin’s next Olori

MC Oluomo told Akeem not to respond to anyone through the media, warning that doing so could affect their relationship

NURTW boss MC Oluomo has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the leadership of Mushin following the death of respected community leader Alhaji Taoreed Faronbi, popularly known as Baba Alado.

MC Oluomo spoke on Thursday, October 8, during a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, where he delivered a firm message to Baba Alado’s son, Akeem.

MC Oluomo advises the son of the late Mushin community leader Baba Alado to stay away from the growing controversy over his father’s successor. Photos: @mustaphasego/@kingmcoluomo/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo tells Baba Alado's son to stay away

The controversy followed a claim by Lagos NURTW boss Sego that the late community leader had authorised him to determine or appoint the next Olori, or number-one man, in Mushin.

The claim was rejected by some local figures, including prominent community leader Amode.

With tensions surrounding the succession issue, MC Oluomo urged Akeem not to get drawn into a public exchange.

He told him:

“I don’t want to hear you respond to anyone in the media, I beg of you. I must not hear you speak about the controversy. If you do that, I will sever ties with you. Face your family and your work,” he added.

Rather than engaging in the debate over who should become Mushin’s next leader, MC Oluomo encouraged the late community leader’s son to focus on his family and personal responsibilities.

Watch the video of MC Oluomo delivering the warning to Baba Alado's son here:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's warning

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@stephanieadetona stated:

"I love @kingmcoluomo and his leadership spirit. He has a good heart and spirit of a Comrade. May you not fall by God's grace sir. I wish to meet with him one on one in my lifetime"

@solidkemmy shared:

"Beeeni baba mi! Omo oba okin jagun bi eru.. ologbon lo le ye. Olumoron lo le mo. Kai Kai!!!! When you see people are quiet, don’t think you can mess with them."

@irewunmiade noted:

"I am not even a fan of National Union, make them banned all of them but you see this man called MC ehn, na baba for everybody"

MC Oluomo tells Akeem not to respond to anyone through the media, warning that doing so could affect their relationship. Photo: @kingmcoluomo/IG.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng