Odunlade Adekola has jokingly questioned how his colleague, Femi Adebayo, made enough money as an actor to build such an impressive media facility

Adekola made the playful comment while celebrating Femi’s latest achievement, leaving attendees amused

Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria 360Hub Studios features production studios, a Dolby Atmos sound facility, editing suites, and spaces for major events

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has humorously questioned the source of his colleague Femi Adebayo’s wealth following the launch of his new media facility in Lagos.

Femi unveiled Euphoria 360Hub Studios in Oregun, Ikeja, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, marking another major milestone in his journey as an actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur.

The impressive facility attracted several stars, friends, and family members who gathered to celebrate with him.

Odunlade Adekola jokingly questions how his colleague, Femi Adebayo, made enough money as an actor to build such an impressive media facility. Photos: @odunladeadekola/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, Adekola appeared to be more curious about one thing.

While congratulating Femi, the actor jokingly questioned whether his colleague was truly making all that money from acting, considering the scale of what he had built.

Euphoria 360Hub Studios houses the 568-square-metre Adebayo Salami Studio for CGI and green-screen productions, as well as the 385-square-metre Aribidesi Studio for commercial shoots, brand campaigns and video productions.

Femi Adebayo speaks at unveiling

Beyond the joke, Adekola celebrated Femi’s achievement and described it as a development that would benefit the Nigerian entertainment industry, rather than just the Adebayo family.

The facility was commissioned by Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

Speaking about the project, the actor described the hub as the realisation of a vision he had nurtured over time. He also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout the journey.

Watch the video of Odunlade Adekola teasing Femi Adebayo here:

Reactions trail Odunlade Adekola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments from social media users below:

@TheAsolaj stated:

"Na only odunlade we never know what he is building for the industry."

@boydarex1 noted:

"The only two stars being compared without beefing each other"

@tundealuko noted:

"What Femi Adebayo for a living is being a professional who answers his phone so he can make money."

Femi Adebayo describes the hub as the realisation of a vision he had nurtured over time. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oga Bello gets emotional at Femi Adebayo’s movie hub launch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, became emotional while delivering a goodwill speech at the launch of his son Femi Adebayo’s Euphoria 360Hub Studios in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, held on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, attracted notable stars including Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Kunle Afolayan.

Oga Bello’s tears reflected his pride as he watched Femi commission the new movie and media production facility.

Source: Legit.ng